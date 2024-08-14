George Clooney is all set to make a comeback on the big screen in a lead role after a hiatus of almost two years. The Hollywood star is gearing up for the release of ‘Wolfs’ where he will share the screen with Brad Pitt. In a recent interview, the actor reacted to director Quentin Tarantino’s comment about him. The director did not count Clooney as a movie star in one of his interviews.
In a conversation with GQ, George Clooney reacted to Quentin Tarantino’s statement about him. He said that he was ‘irritated’ by the director. Clooney said, “Quentin said some sh*t about me recently, so I’m a little irritated by him. He did some interview where he was naming movie stars, and he was talking about [Pitt] and somebody else, and then this (interviewer) goes, ‘Well, what about George?’ He (Tarantino) goes, ‘He’s not a movie star.’ And then he literally said something like, ‘Name me a movie since the millennium.’ And I was like, ‘Since the millennium?’ That’s kind of my whole f***ing career.”
Tarantino and Clooney have worked in ‘From Dusk Till Dawn’ which was released in 1996. Clooney continued, “So now I’m like, all right, dude, f**k off. I don’t mind giving him s**t. He gave me s**t.”
The actor, a two-time Academy Award winner, shot to international fame in the early 2000s with the ‘Ocean’s film series. His success continued with critically acclaimed movies such as ‘Michael Clayton’, ‘Up in the Air’, ‘The Descendants’, ‘The Perfect Storm’, and the more recent hit ‘Ticket to Paradise’. On the work front, he has an untitled Noah Baumbach movie in line. His upcoming film, ‘Wolfs’, will release next month.