In a conversation with GQ, George Clooney reacted to Quentin Tarantino’s statement about him. He said that he was ‘irritated’ by the director. Clooney said, “Quentin said some sh*t about me recently, so I’m a little irritated by him. He did some interview where he was naming movie stars, and he was talking about [Pitt] and somebody else, and then this (interviewer) goes, ‘Well, what about George?’ He (Tarantino) goes, ‘He’s not a movie star.’ And then he literally said something like, ‘Name me a movie since the millennium.’ And I was like, ‘Since the millennium?’ That’s kind of my whole f***ing career.”