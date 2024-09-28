Hollywood

Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star

Dame Maggie Smith, known for her roles in Harry Potter and Downton Abbey, breathed her last at the age of 89.

Harry Potter team pays tribute to Dame Maggie Smith
Dame Maggie Smith Dies Photo: Instagram
British actress Dame Maggie Smith, known for her roles in Harry Potter and Downton Abbey, breathed her last at the age of 89. Her sons, on Friday, confirmed her demise in a heartfelt statement. Smith's family stated that she died peacefully in Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, surrounded by her close friends and family.

Smith’s sons, Toby Stephens and Chris Larki, wrote in the statement: “It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith. She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.”

Dame Maggie Smith played Professor Minerva McGonagall, the head of Gryffindor House and the deputy headmistress at Hogwarts under Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter franchise. She starred in every part of the series except Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1.

Harry Potter's team pay tribute to Maggie Smith

Daniel Radcliffe who played the titular role of Harry Potter, paid a heartfelt tribute to his co-star. Recalling his first meeting with Maggie Smith, Daniel, in a statement, said that he was just 9 years old and they were ''reading through scenes for David Copperfield'' which was his first job. His parents were awestruck when they came to know that he would be working with Smith.

“The other thing I knew about her was that she was a Dame, so the first thing I asked her when we met was ‘would you like me to call you Dame?’ at which she laughed and said something to the effect of ‘don’t be ridiculous!’ I remember feeling nervous to meet her and then her putting me immediately at ease. She was incredibly kind to me on that shoot, and then I was lucky enough to go on working with her for another 10 years on the ‘Harry Potter’ films,'' he added.

Further praising Maggie, he called her a ''fierce intellect, a gloriously sharp tongue'' who could ''intimidate and charm in the same instant and was, as everyone will tell you, extremely funny''.

Radcliffe also said that he will always consider himself amazingly lucky to have been able to work with her, and to spend time around her on set.

''The word legend is overused but if it applies to anyone in our industry then it applies to her. Thank you Maggie,'' he ended his statement.

JK Rowling Reignites Controversy with Harry Potter stars - Getty Images
J.K. Rowling Reignites Controversy: Says 'Harry Potter' Stars Daniel Radcliffe And Emma Watson Can 'Save Their Apologies'

BY Outlook International Desk

Emma Watson, who played the role of Hermione Granger in the franchise, mourned the death of Maggie Smith with an emotional note. She took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of them on the set of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, and wrote, “When I was younger I had no idea of Maggie’s legend – the woman I was fortunate enough to share space with. It is only as I’ve become an adult that I’ve come to appreciate that I shared the screen with a true definition of greatness. She was real, honest, funny and self-honouring. Maggie, there were a lot of male professors and by God, you held your own. Thank you for all of your kindness. I’ll miss you (sic).”

Emma Watson pays tribute to Maggie Smith
Emma Watson pays tribute to Maggie Smith Photo: Instagram
Bonnie Wright, who essayed the role of Ginny Weasley in the franchise, penned a note on Instagram. She wrote, “Our dearly loved and revered head of Gryffindor house you will be so missed by the Harry Potter community. My favourite scene with Maggie was when we were all learning to dance for the Yule Ball. She embodied that perfect balance of sass and loving care that McGonagall has. She kept Gryffindors on their toes. My deepest condolences to Maggie’s family at this time (sic)''.

Harry Potter writer JK Rowling condoled Smith's death on X as she wrote, ''Somehow I thought she'd live forever. RIP Dame Maggie Smith(sic)''.

Apart from her Harry Potter co-stars, King Charles, Whoopi Goldberg, Viola Davis, Rob Lowe and others also paid tribute to the legend. Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes also mourned the demise of Maggie Smith.

Maggie Smith's career

Maggie Smith's career spanned more than six decades. The Oscar award-winning actress appeared in dozens of films- from The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, Othello, Young Cassidy, to Love and Pain and the Whole Damn Thing, Death on the Nile, and California Suite, among others.

Awards and accolades

Smith bagged two Academy Awards- one for Best Actress in 1969 for The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, and another for Best Supporting Actress in California Suite in 1978. She was also awarded with five BAFTAs, four Emmys, three Golden Globes, and a Tony Award.

