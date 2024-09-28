Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star

Emma Watson, who played the role of Hermione Granger in the franchise, mourned the death of Maggie Smith with an emotional note. She took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of them on the set of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, and wrote, “When I was younger I had no idea of Maggie’s legend – the woman I was fortunate enough to share space with. It is only as I’ve become an adult that I’ve come to appreciate that I shared the screen with a true definition of greatness. She was real, honest, funny and self-honouring. Maggie, there were a lot of male professors and by God, you held your own. Thank you for all of your kindness. I’ll miss you (sic).”