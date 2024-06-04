'Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2' Trailer Review: Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Struggles To Keep Her Identity Hidden

With the first part of ‘Bridgerton 3’ still making waves, the makers of this period drama have unveiled the trailer for the second part of the third season. The trailer promises to be a rollercoaster ride as secrets are ready to be unveiled. The trailer has already upped the ante and fans of the show cannot contain their excitement.
The 2:18 minute long trailer of ‘Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2’ opens with a shot of Nicola Coughlan's Penelope. The trailer, then, gives a glimpse of what this whirlwind season will have in store. Penelope and Colin have announced their engagement to their families. While one set of people are happy for the couple, the others are shocked by the news because Colin does not know about Penelope’s identity. Colin’s sister Eloise knows about Penelope’s secret and urges her to confess to Colin before it gets too late.
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2’ right here.
The second part picks up from when the couple shared a steamy moment in a carriage and were on the brink of their happily ever after. However, a significant secret from Penelope's past now threatens to derail their future together. This plot has brought the story to an interesting point. This part just promises to be bigger and better, with a high dose of drama. As usual, the actors do not disappoint, and the visuals look impeccable as ever. Reacting to the trailer, one fan wrote, “Colin's brothers surprised that he's getting married so quickly when they have only glanced at their future brides for 2 seconds and immediately proposed is so funny to me.” A second fan said, “Pen letting her family know about her engagement through Whistledown is so funny.” A third fan commented, “Whoever is doing Pen's makeup give them a raise. She's looking magnificent.”
Starring Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Ruth Gemmell, Polly Walker, and Claudia Jessie, ‘Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2’ will stream on Netflix from June 13 onwards.