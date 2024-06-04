'Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2' Trailer Review: Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Struggles To Keep Her Identity Hidden

The second part picks up from when the couple shared a steamy moment in a carriage and were on the brink of their happily ever after. However, a significant secret from Penelope's past now threatens to derail their future together. This plot has brought the story to an interesting point. This part just promises to be bigger and better, with a high dose of drama. As usual, the actors do not disappoint, and the visuals look impeccable as ever. Reacting to the trailer, one fan wrote, “Colin's brothers surprised that he's getting married so quickly when they have only glanced at their future brides for 2 seconds and immediately proposed is so funny to me.” A second fan said, “Pen letting her family know about her engagement through Whistledown is so funny.” A third fan commented, “Whoever is doing Pen's makeup give them a raise. She's looking magnificent.”