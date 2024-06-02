'Bridgerton' Actress Jessica Madsen Reveals She's 'In Love With A Woman'

In the selfie, she poses in a close-up, wearing a colourful tie-dyed T-shirt, rainbow rhinestones on her face, and a bucket hat reading, “Love Supreme.” As per ‘People’, Madsen wrote in the caption that she is "in love with a woman, loud about it and proud about it." Several of her 'Bridgerton' co-stars expressed their support in the comments, including Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, and Jonathan Bailey, who stars as Anthony Bridgerton. Coughlan, 37, shared several heart emojis, while Bailey, 36, added a series of supportive emojis.