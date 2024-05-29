‘Back To Black’: New York Premiere Turns Out To Be A Star-Studded One – View Pics

The who’s who of Hollywood came down to the AMC Lincoln Square in New York for the premiere of ‘Back To Black’. The star-studded evening had some of the biggest names walking in for a grand event where they witnessed one of the most-talked-about projects of recent times.
1. Caridad Modine, Ruby Modine And Matthew Modine
Caridad Modine, left, Ruby Modine and Matthew Modine attend the premiere of Focus Features’ ‘Back To Black’ at AMC Lincoln Square in New York.
2. Juliet Cowan
Juliet Cowan attends the premiere of Focus Features’ ‘Back To Black’ at AMC Lincoln Square in New York.
3. Ruby Modine
Ruby Modine attends the premiere of Focus Features’ ‘Back To Black’ at AMC Lincoln Square in New York.
4. Andy Serkis
Andy Serkis attends the premiere of Focus Features’ ‘Back To Black’ at AMC Lincoln Square in New York.
5. Sam Taylor-Johnson And Marisa Abela
Director Sam Taylor-Johnson, left, and actor Marisa Abela attend the premiere of Focus Features’ ‘Back To Black’ at AMC Lincoln Square in New York.
6. Constance Wu
Constance Wu attends the premiere of Focus Features’ ‘Back To Black’ at AMC Lincoln Square in New York.
7. Janine Schneider-Marsan And Eddie Marsan
Actor Eddie Marsan, right, and Janine Schneider-Marsan attend the premiere of Focus Features’ ‘Back To Black’ at AMC Lincoln Square in New York.
8. Marisa Abela And Jamie Bogyo
Marisa Abela, left, and boyfriend Jamie Bogyo attend the premiere of Focus Features’ ‘Back To Black’ at AMC Lincoln Square in New York.
9. Marina Abramovic And Sam Taylor-Johnson
Marina Abramovic, left, and Sam Taylor-Johnson attend the premiere of Focus Features’ ‘Back To Black’ at AMC Lincoln Square in New York.
10. Sam Taylor-Johnson, Jack O’Connell, Juliet Cowan, Marisa Abela And Eddie Marsan
Sam Taylor-Johnson, left, Jack O’Connell, Juliet Cowan, Marisa Abela and Eddie Marsan attend the premiere of Focus Features’ ‘Back To Black’ at AMC Lincoln Square in New York.