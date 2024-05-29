Hollywood

‘Back To Black’: New York Premiere Turns Out To Be A Star-Studded One – View Pics

The who’s who of Hollywood came down to the AMC Lincoln Square in New York for the premiere of ‘Back To Black’. The star-studded evening had some of the biggest names walking in for a grand event where they witnessed one of the most-talked about projects of recent times. Here are a few glimpses from the premiere of ‘Back To Black’.

Sam Taylor-Johnson, Jack O’Connell, Juliet Cowan, Marisa Abela And Eddie Marsan Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

The who’s who of Hollywood came down to the AMC Lincoln Square in New York for the premiere of ‘Back To Black’. The star-studded evening had some of the biggest names walking in for a grand event where they witnessed one of the most-talked-about projects of recent times.

Here are a few glimpses from the premiere of ‘Back To Black’:

1. Caridad Modine, Ruby Modine And Matthew Modine

Caridad Modine, Ruby Modine And Matthew Modine
Caridad Modine, Ruby Modine And Matthew Modine Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Caridad Modine, left, Ruby Modine and Matthew Modine attend the premiere of Focus Features’ ‘Back To Black’ at AMC Lincoln Square in New York.

2. Juliet Cowan

Juliet Cowan
Juliet Cowan Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Juliet Cowan attends the premiere of Focus Features’ ‘Back To Black’ at AMC Lincoln Square in New York.

3. Ruby Modine

Ruby Modine
Ruby Modine Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Ruby Modine attends the premiere of Focus Features’ ‘Back To Black’ at AMC Lincoln Square in New York.

4. Andy Serkis

Andy Serkis
Andy Serkis Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Andy Serkis attends the premiere of Focus Features’ ‘Back To Black’ at AMC Lincoln Square in New York.

5. Sam Taylor-Johnson And Marisa Abela

Sam Taylor-Johnson And Marisa Abela
Sam Taylor-Johnson And Marisa Abela Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Director Sam Taylor-Johnson, left, and actor Marisa Abela attend the premiere of Focus Features’ ‘Back To Black’ at AMC Lincoln Square in New York.

6. Constance Wu

Constance Wu
Constance Wu Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Constance Wu attends the premiere of Focus Features’ ‘Back To Black’ at AMC Lincoln Square in New York.

7. Janine Schneider-Marsan And Eddie Marsan

Janine Schneider-Marsan And Eddie Marsan
Janine Schneider-Marsan And Eddie Marsan Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Actor Eddie Marsan, right, and Janine Schneider-Marsan attend the premiere of Focus Features’ ‘Back To Black’ at AMC Lincoln Square in New York.

8. Marisa Abela And Jamie Bogyo

Marisa Abela And Jamie Bogyo
Marisa Abela And Jamie Bogyo Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Marisa Abela, left, and boyfriend Jamie Bogyo attend the premiere of Focus Features’ ‘Back To Black’ at AMC Lincoln Square in New York.

9. Marina Abramovic And Sam Taylor-Johnson

Marina Abramovic And Sam Taylor-Johnson
Marina Abramovic And Sam Taylor-Johnson Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Marina Abramovic, left, and Sam Taylor-Johnson attend the premiere of Focus Features’ ‘Back To Black’ at AMC Lincoln Square in New York.

10. Sam Taylor-Johnson, Jack O’Connell, Juliet Cowan, Marisa Abela And Eddie Marsan

Sam Taylor-Johnson, Jack O’Connell, Juliet Cowan, Marisa Abela And Eddie Marsan
Sam Taylor-Johnson, Jack O’Connell, Juliet Cowan, Marisa Abela And Eddie Marsan Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Sam Taylor-Johnson, left, Jack O’Connell, Juliet Cowan, Marisa Abela and Eddie Marsan attend the premiere of Focus Features’ ‘Back To Black’ at AMC Lincoln Square in New York.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  2. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  3. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
  4. Construction Quality Of Ghatkopar Hoarding Was Shoddy, Police Tell Court
  5. Noida Audi Hit-And-Run Case: Key Accused Among 2 Arrested For Hitting Ex-Akashvani Employee
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  2. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  3. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
  4. Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private
  5. Director Sukumar To Reportedly Shoot Multiple Endings Of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ Ft. Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  2. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  3. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  4. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
  5. Iceland Volcano Eruption Triggers Another Evacuation In Grindavík, Fifth Eruption Since December
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress