5 Titles To Watch This May On Lionsgate Play

Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo plus one epic showdown equals entertainment for hours! When Teddy, a con artist hatches a scheme to avoid being gunned down by a hitman, he thinks he’s in the clear. But Bob is no fool, steady with his Plan B - he ends up locked in jail right next to Teddy. With a police officer and a psychopath thrown into the mix, will the two survive this encounter? Who will make it out alive? Directed by Joe Carnahan, Copshop is the perfect binge for action lovers who love a good sprinkle of comedy.