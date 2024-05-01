5 Titles To Watch This May On Lionsgate Play

Beat the sweltering heat this May with the coolest titles on Lionsgate Play. From the rugged Dolph Lundgren to a dreamy Gerard Butler, catch the hottest action stars busting out their best moves. Be it a mystery drama with ‘The Marsh King’s Daughter’ or a thriller with ‘Wanted Man’, the may-hem is bound to be unleashed on your streaming devices.
So, buckle in for a rollercoaster of the best flicks and watches:
1. ‘The Marsh King’s Daughter’ (Release Date: May 10)
Being born to a criminal isn’t exactly ideal, now is it? Stockholm syndrome gets real with The Marsh King’s Daughter when Helena’s kidnapper aka her father escapes prison. Starring Daisy Ridley, Ben Mendelsohn, Garrett Hedlund, Caren Pistorius, Brooklynn Prince and Gil Birmingham, this mystery drama follows Helena as she fights to protect her daughter from the dangers of her forlorn past. Up against the devil from her childhood nightmares, will she succeed in protecting her own? After all - the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree.
2. ‘Copshop’ (Release Date: May 17)
Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo plus one epic showdown equals entertainment for hours! When Teddy, a con artist hatches a scheme to avoid being gunned down by a hitman, he thinks he’s in the clear. But Bob is no fool, steady with his Plan B - he ends up locked in jail right next to Teddy. With a police officer and a psychopath thrown into the mix, will the two survive this encounter? Who will make it out alive? Directed by Joe Carnahan, Copshop is the perfect binge for action lovers who love a good sprinkle of comedy.
3. ‘Wanted Man’ (Release Date: May 24)
In the hopes of saving his job, Travis Johansen, an aging Detective makes his way across the Mexican border to extradite a woman who witnessed the murder of two DEA agents. Starring Dolph Lundgren, this edge-of-the-seat action thriller sees Travis walk the invisible string of trust as he realizes his own are conniving against him.
4. ‘Black Mafia Family 3’ (Episode 1 - 8) (Release Date: May 3)
The coolest brothers are back in town and fly-er than ever. Based on the true story of the inspiring drug dealing duo, Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ Flenory and Terry ‘Southwest T’ Flenory, Black Mafia Family Season 3 is back and ready to take viewers for a sweet ride into the 90s. On a journey to reach the top of the Atlanta drug cartel, Meech and Terry find themselves facing new challenges and adventures along the road. Crime, drama and mystery are on the cards for this not-to-be-messed with brotherhood.
5. ‘Vigil 2’ (Release Date: May 31)
Following a triumphant Season 1, ‘Vigil’ is here with yet another intriguing chapter. DCI Amy Silva is called in to investigate a British weapons test that left several personnel dead. Before long, her work uncovers signs of a secretive conspiracy. Starring Suranne Jones, Rose Leslie and Gary Lewis, the action-drama series promises power-packed entertainment.
Which among these are you most excited to watch this May? Share your thoughts with us.