Hiten Tejwani Joins The Cast Of 'Swaran Ghar'

Popular TV actor Hiten Tejwani has joined the cast of family drama 'Swaran Ghar'. Starring Sangita Ghosh as Swaran, the show will have some interesting changes with the entry of new character Arjun Deol, essayed by Hiten.



Talking about his role, Hiten says: "Arjun's entry in the ongoing story will bring a major twist to the plot. He is a suave businessman who has climbed the ladder of success but never uses his power to put anyone down."



Arjun is a business tycoon who lives with his mother. Out of his many businesses, he also owns a radio station where he hosts a popular show disguised as Tanha. "I love playing characters that have a layer of intrigue in them and Arjun is certainly one of them. I hope the audience enjoys watching Arjun on the screen, as he carries a very positive persona," adds the actor.



Swaran Ghar airs on Colors.

[With Inputs From IANS]