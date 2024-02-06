Hina Khan Drops No-Filter Selfies: 'Love Your Natural Self'

The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' fame actress Hina, who enjoys 19 million followers on Instagram, took to the Stories section and shared two photos flaunting her beautiful and sun-kissed skin.

In one picture, the 'Bigg Boss 11; contestant is seen sporting a pink tank top and her hair tied in a high ponytail.

Gazing right into the camera, Hina captioned the post: "#NOFILTER YOUR NATURAL SKIN DESERVES A LOT OF LOVE... BE KIND TO YOUR SKIN.. LOVE YOUR NATURAL SELF AS MUCH AS YOU LOVE YOURSELF IN FILTERS."

In another selfie, the 'Naagin 5' actress, showcases radiant skin while elegantly donning a white kurta. The photo captures her luminous sun kissed glow.