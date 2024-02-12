Himani Shivpuri Opens Up On Adopting Stray Dogs On Sets Of ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’

Actress Himani Shivpuri has expressed her deep affinity for animals, and opened up about her experience on adopting stray dogs on the sets of the sitcom ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, sharing anecdotes of nurturing the four-legged companions like a devoted mother.

Himani, who portrays Katori Amma in the show, said: “Since childhood, I have been an ardent animal lover. From birds, rabbits and cats to dogs, I have been a mother to all of them. A furry friend at home can make us smile with a simple woof and cuddle. But strays are as loving and loyal as purebred dogs and deserve the same kind of love.