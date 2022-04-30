Actor Tiger Shroff’s ‘Heropanti 2’ had a strong opening day with the collection of Rs 6.25-6.50 crores, according to the Box Office India. The performance is slightly affected by ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ which is still dominating the ticket sales after 2 weeks. It was expected that ‘Heropanti 2’ will manage to gather around Rs 8-9 crores.

Meanwhile, its competitor, ‘Runway 34’ starring Ajay Devgn earned Rs 3 crore at the box office. ‘Heropanti 2’ is directed by Ahmed Khan and is the sequel to 2014 ‘Heropanti’. In the first film, the female lead was Kriti Sanon, however, she has been replaced by Tara Sutaria for the sequel.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddhiqui plays the antagonist in the film, and Sanon makes an appearance in the song ‘Whistle Baja 2.0’.

Film Exhibitor Akshaye Rathi has predicted that ‘Heropanti 2’ will outperform ‘Runway 34’. He said, “Between the two, Heropanti 2 will get a slightly bigger opening for the simple reason that it caters to a mass audience, while Runway 34 feels slightly urban, which will be appealing to the audience at multiplexes. However, the presence of superstars like Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan will give it a wider reach,” he told the Indian Express.