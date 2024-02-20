Here’s Why Aamir Khan's Audition For 'Laapataa Ladies' Was Rejected, Reveals Kiran Rao

When questioned why Aamir Khan wasn't part of 'Laapataa Ladies', Kiran mentioned, "We wanted to test him. Unko lene ka idea mera tha. Aamir ko bohot chaah thi ye role khud karne ki. Ye chhoti film hai aur aise hi banana chah rahe the ki bohot believable aur bohot real ho. Usme jab aap star dale toh balance chhut jata hai. Expectations badh jata hai ki stars kuch karenge. (We wanted to test him. It was my idea to get him. Aamir liked the role a lot and wanted to do it. It's a small film, and we wanted to make it believable and real. And when you add a star to it, the balance gets disturbed. There'll be expectations that the stars will do something special)."