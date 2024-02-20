Here’s Why Aamir Khan's Audition For 'Laapataa Ladies' Was Rejected, Reveals Kiran Rao

Kiran Rao’s next directorial venture, 'Laapataa Ladies', is all set to hit the theatres on March 1, 2024. During the film’s promotions, Kiaran revealed that Aamir Khan had auditioned for Ravi Kishan's role. However, the actor was rejected post audition and Kiran picked Ravi Kishan for the role. At a press conference in New Delhi, she even shared the reason behind choosing Ravi Kishan over Aamir Khan for her film.
When questioned why Aamir Khan wasn't part of 'Laapataa Ladies', Kiran mentioned, "We wanted to test him. Unko lene ka idea mera tha. Aamir ko bohot chaah thi ye role khud karne ki. Ye chhoti film hai aur aise hi banana chah rahe the ki bohot believable aur bohot real ho. Usme jab aap star dale toh balance chhut jata hai. Expectations badh jata hai ki stars kuch karenge. (We wanted to test him. It was my idea to get him. Aamir liked the role a lot and wanted to do it. It's a small film, and we wanted to make it believable and real. And when you add a star to it, the balance gets disturbed. There'll be expectations that the stars will do something special)."
She further shared the reason why chose Ravi Kishan over Aamir for the film. She said, "Aamir ne audition bhi diya tha is role ke liye and bohot achhcha audition diya tha. Par Ravi ji kuch aur hi laate hai, ek authenticity, ek jo rass late hai apne performance se woh hum dono, Aamir ne aur maine socha ki ye character ke liye sahi rahega (Aamir gave an audition for this role, and it was very good. But Ravi ji brings something else, an authenticity, a depth in his performance. Aamir and I thought it would be right for this role)."
'Laapataa Ladies' is Kiran Rao's second directorial project after 2010-film 'Dhobhi Ghat'. The film also stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Rantra, Sparsh Shrivastava and Chhaya Kadam, among others. It is jointly produced by Aamir Khan's Production and Kindling Productions.