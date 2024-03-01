Hayden Christensen Reveals Why He Thought Portraying 'Anakin Just Wasn't A Possibility' In 'Star Wars'

Although fans have now warmed up to Hayden Christensen’s casting, the initial reviews for his portrayal of Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader were not as favourable. Recalling the time he received backlash, similar to the prequel movies, Christensen stated, “The character was criticized, my performance was criticized, and that part sucked. But I also felt like I had some context that perhaps helped a little bit. When ‘Episode I’ came out, there was a lot of excitement that they were making a new ‘Star Wars,’ and it was going to be the back-story of Darth Vader. But I had friends that were upset that the character was starting off as this young kid. And I watched the film, and I loved it. It was everything I wanted and more. And I didn’t understand the disconnect between the movie that I saw, and the negativity in some of the reviews.”