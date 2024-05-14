Has Saif Ali Khan Covered Up Kareena Kapoor's Tattoo On His Arm? Viral Photos Leave Fans Wondering

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan is now looking forward to the release of ‘Devara’, which features Jr NTR in the lead and also marks Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in the South industry. In the Telugu film, Saif Ali Khan will reportedly play the role of a police officer. The actor is also working on a film with Siddharth Anand, which will be produced under the latter’s banner, Marflix Productions. It will be directed by one of his assistant directors. The high-octane film will have intense action sequences, and will reportedly be released on Netflix.