Has Saif Ali Khan Covered Up Kareena Kapoor's Tattoo On His Arm? Viral Photos Leave Fans Wondering

Saif Ali Khan had reportedly got Kareena’s name inked on his forearm in Hindi at the time of their dating years.

Saif Ali Khan's covered up tattoo Photo: Instagram
Saif Ali Khan recently grabbed everyone’s attention with his recent public appearance. As most of us are aware that Saif Ali Khan has a tattoo of his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan’s name on his forearm. However, when he was recently clicked at the Mumbai airport, Saif’s tattoo appeared to have been covered up by a symbol. 

Clearly, it has left  fans wondering if Saif has really covered up the tattoo temporality or altered it completely? Fans are keen to know the details of the new tattoo and some have even speculated that it might be part of some character’s portrayal in his upcoming films. He had earlier covered up the tattoo for films like ‘Jawaani Janeman’. Check it out here:

For those caught unaware, Saif Ali Khan had got Kareena’s name inked on his forearm in Hindi when they were dating. The couple eventually tied the knot in 2012, and are parents to two sons together, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor With Their Kids
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor With Their Kids Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan is now looking forward to the release of ‘Devara’, which features Jr NTR in the lead and also marks Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in the South industry. In the Telugu film, Saif Ali Khan will reportedly play the role of a police officer. The actor is also working on a film with Siddharth Anand, which will be produced under the latter’s banner, Marflix Productions. It will be directed by one of his assistant directors. The high-octane film will have intense action sequences, and will reportedly be released on Netflix. 

It is believed that Saif is also in  talks with Priyadarshan, who is all set to make a thriller film. The actor has reportedly been approached to play the part of a blind man in the film, and it might go on floors in July and August, as per the report.

Interestingly, Saif was last seen in ‘Adipurush’, which also starred Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Devdatta Nage, and Sunny Singh. It was a film adaptation of the mythological story of Ramayan.

