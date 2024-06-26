Art & Entertainment

Harsh Mayar Of 'Gullak' Fame Gains 8 Kilos For His Role In The Show

Actor Harsh Mayar, who gained the spotlight for his portrayal of Aman Mishra in the show "Gullak", discussed why he gained weight specifically for his role in the fourth season.

Instagram
Harsh Mayar Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Harsh Mayar, who gained the spotlight for his portrayal of Aman Mishra in the show "Gullak", discussed why he gained weight specifically for his role in the fourth season.

He shared: “As an actor, I often find myself needing to brainstorm rather than just follow the director's or creators' instructions. They cast me not just for how they envision the character but also for how I interpret and evolve them season after season.” Harsh added: “Physically and mentally, I'm growing, which presents a challenge in portraying characters like Aman, who need to appear 17-18 years old. To achieve this, the actor had to deliberately choose to give his character a “slightly chubby appearance by gaining around 8 kgs”.

Harsh said: “In other projects like Abhay or Kanpuriye, I vary my weight and alter details like hairstyle and facial hair to differentiate characters. This approach not only makes my character Aman from ‘Gullak’ more relatable but also helps me maintain a youthful appearance.” “By avoiding a lean physique and opting for a fuller weight, combined with shaving, I obscure facial contours that would otherwise reveal my actual age.” The actor said that this effort is rooted in enhancing relatability, reflecting that not all young men in India are perfectly fit with six-pack abs. “Thereby making Aman a character with whom many can identify.”

Harsh also shared how he ensured that the weight gain was healthy and managed safely. “For instance, my daily habits like going to the gym or my eating schedule can blur the line between the character and myself. As an actor, this can lead to stereotyping and people viewing you through a narrow lens, expecting you to always embody that specific character,” he said. “

This challenge underscores the importance of showcasing range by taking on diverse roles. The actor concluded by saying: “While being loved as a character has its benefits, it also brings the challenge of meeting expectations or potentially disappointing fans. The fluctuation in weight becomes significant in this dynamic.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Case
  2. No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal; Delhi Court Allows 3-Day CBI Custody For Delhi CM
  3. Akhilesh Yadav’s Message To LS Speaker Om Birla: ‘Expect No Public Representative’s Voice Will Be Stifled’
  4. Hope Voice Of Opposition Will Be Allowed In Lok Sabha: Rahul Gandhi
  5. Karnataka: Bengaluru Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Prajwal Revanna In Sexual Assault Case
Entertainment News
  1. Suniel Shetty Brews Filter Coffee, Bharti Singh Prepares Medu Vada In ‘Laughter Chefs’
  2. Harsh Mayar Of 'Gullak' Fame Gains 8 Kilos For His Role In The Show
  3. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Prediction: Prabhas Starrer Expected To Earn Rs 100 Crore Worldwide On Day 1
  4. Rashmika Mandanna Attends Childhood Friend's Wedding In Kodagu; Says 'I Miss Home'
  5. 'MaXXXine': Lilly Collins, Kevin Bacon, Giancarlo Esposito Attend The Los Angeles Premiere
Sports News
  1. India At Paris Olympics 2024: Five Boxers Set To Train In Germany Ahead Of The Games
  2. County Championship 2024: Ollie Robinson Registers Second-Most Expensive Over In First-Class Cricket
  3. India At Paris Olympics: Judoka Tulika Maan Shifts Focus To Medal Pursuit After Surprise Quota
  4. Formula 1: Lando Norris Has 'Emerged From The Pack' As Red Bull's Main Threat, Says Horner
  5. SA Vs AFG, T20 World Cup SF: 'Best Game' Is Yet To Come, Says South Africa Coach Rob Walter
World News
  1. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained
  2. Kenya President William Ruto Rejects New Tax Bill, Sends It Back To Parliament After Deadly Protests Kill 23
  3. Italy PM Pays Homage To Satnam Singh In Parliament, Condemns 'Inhumane Act' That Killed Indian Farm Worker
  4. Swiss Inspect The Damage After Sudden Storms Flood Roads, Halt Air Traffic In Geneva
  5. Russia Begins Closed Door Trial For WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: Who Is He And Why Was He Arrested?
Latest Stories
  1. Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report
  2. New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate
  3. Social Media Post On Alleged 'Animal Slaughter' Sparks Communal Tensions, Vandalism In Himachal's Nahan
  4. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
  5. Lok Sabha: Om Birla Returns As Speaker, Sparks Row Over Emergency Remarks | Key Points
  6. Sports News June 26 Highlights: Hockey India Announces 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  7. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Case