Harsh Mayar Of 'Gullak' Fame Gains 8 Kilos For His Role In The Show

He shared: “As an actor, I often find myself needing to brainstorm rather than just follow the director's or creators' instructions. They cast me not just for how they envision the character but also for how I interpret and evolve them season after season.” Harsh added: “Physically and mentally, I'm growing, which presents a challenge in portraying characters like Aman, who need to appear 17-18 years old. To achieve this, the actor had to deliberately choose to give his character a “slightly chubby appearance by gaining around 8 kgs”.