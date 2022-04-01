Friday, Apr 01, 2022
Harnaaz Sandhu Hits Back At Trolls Calling Her Fat; Reveals She's Suffering From Celiac Disease

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, who walked recently at the Lakme Fashion Week, was massively trolled for having gained weight after winning the beauty pageant. She has now revealed that she suffers from Celiac disease.

Harnaaz Sandhu Credit: Instagram

Updated: 01 Apr 2022 11:36 am

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu was subjected to rather rude comments and extreme trolling after her latest ramp walk at the recently held Lakme Fashion Week. The model looked spectacular in a Spezia Micro-Velvet Gown with CrysMesh halter accents dress for the Shivan and Naresh Show and paired it with John Jacobs eyewear but her pictures were criticised on the internet.

Netizens, however, joked about her weight gain. According to the model, the weight gain is due to Celiac Disease that she is battling.

However, Sandhu is not one to mince her words and spoke up for herself. Addressing the trolls, she said, “I'm one of those individuals who was first bullied that 'she's too skinny' and now they bully me saying 'she's fat,'" she said at the event in Chandigarh, as reported by PTI. She added, "Nobody knows about my Celiac disease. That I can't eat wheat flour and many other things.”

The model added that she has always felt confident in her skin. “I am one of the courageous and confident girls who believes even if I'm fat, even if I'm thin, it's my body, I love myself,” she said. She also spoke about women's rights in connection with the Hijab row.

For the unversed, Sandhu is allergic to Gluten, which is a form of protein abundantly found in wheat, barley and rye. Celiac disease is an autoimmune condition and her immune system is triggered when she consumes gluten. Dangerous in nature, it can lead to a lot of things such as malnourishment, loss of bone density, fertility issues, neurological disease and sometimes, even cancer.

Celiac disease can lead to both weight gain as well as weight loss and is also associated with long-term digestive problems. As of now, there is no cure for Celiac disease and dietary changes such as a gluten-free diet help contain symptoms to a great extent. The diets offer other forms of nutrition, from items that don’t contain gluten.  

