Harman Baweja Addresses His Rumoured Relationship With Priyanka Chopra: Scoops Were Fun

Priyanka Chopra, who is now married to American pop star Nick Jonas, was once romantically linked with her Love Story 2050 co-star Harman Baweja. The two reportedly fell in love on the sets of the 2008 sci-fi romance drama. The duo also starred in What’s Your Raashee? which released in 2009.

Now, Harman has finally opened up about his dating rumours with Priyanka Chopra.

He told ET, “That’s tabloid media to start with. They are not really interested in if you have done a film or bagged another film or worked hard on a film set and got injured. They see you outside a restaurant and three minutes later another girl walks out of the same restaurant and apparently the tabloids think you are having lunch with that girl, while in reality that is not probably true. I would have gone to pick up a packet of food and the other girl might have been with her dad. The scoops were fun when they were sweet but it was bitter when they weren’t. But it’s a part and parcel of the line you can’t really complain."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently spoke about her previous relationships. The Bollywood icon revealed that she was dating someone during the shoot of Quantico, which marked her debut in Hollywood. Priyanka Chopra said that her Quantico co-stars hated her ex boyfriend as she was “always crying" in that relationship.

On Alex Cooper’s podcast Call Her Daddy, Priyanka mentioned that it was her Quantico co-star Graham Rogers who asked her to meet her now-husband Nick Jonas at the time.

“Nick’s older brother (Kevin Jonas) had watched Quantico and had told Nick, ‘you guys should meet.’ I was doing my TV show Quantico at that time and I had my co-actor Graham and he had done a movie with Nick and he was like, ‘you guys should meet!’ Again, I was in a relationship at that point of time and so was Nick. But my co-actors hated my boyfriend at the time because I’d always be on the phone in tears and they’d be waiting for me. They were like, ‘you need to get out of this f***ing relationship," Priyanka said.