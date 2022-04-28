Happy Birthday Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Top 5 Acting Performances By The Actress

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is celebrating her 35th birthday today. Samantha has succeeded to captivate the hearts of the public with her exceptional acting talents since her first film 'Ye Maaya Chesave' in 2010. Aside from her acting skills, the actress is also recognised for her stunning fashion sense and inspiring workout regimen.

From the period drama 'Rangasthalam' to the romantic sports film 'Majili,' here are five of Samantha's best performances in films:

'Makkhi (Eega)'

'Eega' is a 2012 film written and directed by S. S. Rajamouli. Samantha plays the role of miniature artist Bindhu in the film. The plot revolves around Bindhu her love interest Nani, and Kiccha Sudeep (the villain). The twist comes when Nani is slain by Sudeep and resurrected as a housefly. 'Eega' is also one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time, earning more than Rs 1.2 billion globally.

'Rangasthalam'

'Rangasthalam' is a 2018 period drama written and directed by Sukumar. It tells the narrative of two brothers, Chittibabu (Ram Charan) and Kumar Babu (Aadhi Pinisetty), who challenge the village's local government and the corrupt co-operative society led by Phanindra Bhupathi, its president (Jagapathi Babu). Samantha told Firstpost that everything about her character in the film was on a different tangent and that she first struggled to adapt to the rural atmosphere because she grew up in Chennai's metropolitan regions.

'Ye Maaya Chesave'

Samantha Prabhu's debut film, directed by Gautham Menon, was an instant success back in 2010, the film is also dubbed as one of the finest Telugu films of all time. Samantha and her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya played the lead roles in the film. 'Ye Maaya Chesave' is a love story jeopardised by religious differences. It revolves around Karthik, a Hindu engineering graduate who aspires to be a film director; he falls in love with Jessie, his Christian neighbour, but her father rejects their relationship owing to religious issues.

'Majili'

'Majili' is a romantic sports film directed by Shiva Nirvana that was released in 2019. The lead actors in the film are Naga Chaitanya, Samantha, and Divyansha Kaushik. The plot revolves around a cricketer named Poorna, who becomes an alcoholic after being abandoned by his lover and is forced to marry his next-door neighbour Shravani, played by Samantha. She has always adored him, much to his astonishment. After Ye Maaya Chesave, Manam, and Autonagar Surya, 'Majili' is Chaitanya and Samantha's fourth collaboration and their first after their marriage.

'Thanga Magan'

Velraj wrote and directed the 2015 drama 'Thanga Magan.' Actor Dhanush produced the film and co-stars in it with Samantha and Amy Jackson. The film revolves around Tamizh, whose ideal life is disrupted when his father commits suicide in the film. As a result, he seeks to figure out what caused his father to kill himself. Samantha played Dhanush's wife Yamuna in the film. While the film fared well at the box office, both critics and moviegoers applauded the lead actors' performances.