Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Happy Birthday Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Top 5 Acting Performances By The Actress

From the period drama 'Rangasthalam' to the romantic sports film 'Majili,' here are five of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's best performances in films.

Happy Birthday Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Top 5 Acting Performances By The Actress
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 3:53 pm

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is celebrating her 35th birthday today. Samantha has succeeded to captivate the hearts of the public with her exceptional acting talents since her first film 'Ye Maaya Chesave' in 2010. Aside from her acting skills, the actress is also recognised for her stunning fashion sense and inspiring workout regimen.

From the period drama 'Rangasthalam' to the romantic sports film 'Majili,' here are five of Samantha's best performances in films:

'Makkhi (Eega)'

Related stories

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals Her First Salary

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Invests In E-Commerce Platform SustainKart

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Completes 12 Years In Film Industry, Thanks Her 'Loyal' Fans

'Eega' is a 2012 film written and directed by S. S. Rajamouli. Samantha plays the role of miniature artist Bindhu in the film. The plot revolves around Bindhu her love interest Nani, and Kiccha Sudeep (the villain). The twist comes when Nani is slain by Sudeep and resurrected as a housefly. 'Eega' is also one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time, earning more than Rs 1.2 billion globally.

'Rangasthalam'

'Rangasthalam' is a 2018 period drama written and directed by Sukumar. It tells the narrative of two brothers, Chittibabu (Ram Charan) and Kumar Babu (Aadhi Pinisetty), who challenge the village's local government and the corrupt co-operative society led by Phanindra Bhupathi, its president (Jagapathi Babu). Samantha told Firstpost that everything about her character in the film was on a different tangent and that she first struggled to adapt to the rural atmosphere because she grew up in Chennai's metropolitan regions.

'Ye Maaya Chesave'

Samantha Prabhu's debut film, directed by Gautham Menon, was an instant success back in 2010, the film is also dubbed as one of the finest Telugu films of all time. Samantha and her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya played the lead roles in the film. 'Ye Maaya Chesave' is a love story jeopardised by religious differences. It revolves around Karthik, a Hindu engineering graduate who aspires to be a film director; he falls in love with Jessie, his Christian neighbour, but her father rejects their relationship owing to religious issues.

'Majili'

'Majili' is a romantic sports film directed by Shiva Nirvana that was released in 2019. The lead actors in the film are Naga Chaitanya, Samantha, and Divyansha Kaushik. The plot revolves around a cricketer named Poorna, who becomes an alcoholic after being abandoned by his lover and is forced to marry his next-door neighbour Shravani, played by Samantha. She has always adored him, much to his astonishment. After Ye Maaya Chesave, Manam, and Autonagar Surya, 'Majili' is Chaitanya and Samantha's fourth collaboration and their first after their marriage.

'Thanga Magan'

Velraj wrote and directed the 2015 drama 'Thanga Magan.' Actor Dhanush produced the film and co-stars in it with Samantha and Amy Jackson. The film revolves around Tamizh, whose ideal life is disrupted when his father commits suicide in the film. As a result, he seeks to figure out what caused his father to kill himself. Samantha played Dhanush's wife Yamuna in the film. While the film fared well at the box office, both critics and moviegoers applauded the lead actors' performances.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Samantha Ruth Prabhu Actor/Actress Telugu Film Tamil Cinema Movies Film Industry Film Actor Telugu Films India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again