Sunday, Jun 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Hansal Mehta Feels Memes Are A Great Way To Judge Success Of Content

'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' director Hansal Mehta feels that if a show or a film passes the litmus test of memes, it means that it has gone truly 'viral' in the true sense of the word.

Hansal Mehta Feels Memes Are A Great Way To Judge Success Of Content
Hansal Mehta Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Jun 2022 2:00 pm

'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' director Hansal Mehta feels that if a show or a film passes the litmus test of memes, it means that it has gone truly 'viral' in the true sense of the word.

Speaking at a media event to celebrate two years of OTT platform SonyLIV, Mehta said, "Memes are a great way to judge a show or film's success. If dialogues from your creation suddenly find their way to memes, be rest assured your content has cut across the audience."

Furnishing an honest answer, he revealed when he got to know about memes, he said, "I discovered memes after 'Scam' and was pleasantly surprised by their reach because they're snackable and derivative form of content and travel way faster than any form of content. The audience too jumps in to make their own version of memes and dialogues, it becomes an user generated content falling under the umbrella of organic marketing."

But, not everything is hunky-dory about memes as the filmmaker said, "However, there's a downside to it to, because a lot of time writers get carried away while writing dialogues in a bid to make them meme-worthy, this robs them off the show's or film's authenticity."

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Hansal Mehta Scam 1992 Pratik Gandhi Harshad Mehta Content Memes Director Hansal Mehta
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Two Dead In Mexico After Netflix Series Cast, Crew Van Crashes

Two Dead In Mexico After Netflix Series Cast, Crew Van Crashes

Two Killed, Seven Injured In Blasts In Sikh Gurdwara In Afghanistan's Kabul

Two Killed, Seven Injured In Blasts In Sikh Gurdwara In Afghanistan's Kabul