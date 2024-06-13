‘Hamare Baarah’: Annu Kapoor’s Film Postponed By Supreme Court

Previously, at the Bombay High Court, it was contended that the film allegedly portrays Muslims in an incorrect manner. The appeal claimed that the passage from the Quran uttered in the video was misinterpreted. The Bombay High Court first ordered the filmmakers not to distribute the video until June 14. However, a day later, it ordered the Central Board Of Film Certification to convene a panel to review the movie. The court eventually authorized the film to be released on the condition that some phrases be eliminated. The panel requested extra time to express their views on the video, but the High Court opposed.