‘Hamare Baarah’: Annu Kapoor’s Film Postponed By Supreme Court

The Supreme Court postponed the distribution of the planned film ‘Hamare Baarah’ just one day before its scheduled premiere. According to a report in Bar and Bench, the court requested the Bombay High Court to rule quickly on a suit alleging that the video was disrespectful to the Islamic faith.
The Supreme Court issued its verdict after hearing a petition challenging the Bombay High Court's rejection to prohibit the film's release. When the attorney defending the film stated that they had eliminated all the offending portions from the advertising material in accordance with the Bombay High Court's decision, the court dismissed the argument. The court reportedly said, “We saw the teaser today morning and all scenes are there.”
Reports further state that the Supreme Court in its decision added, “If teaser is so offensive then what about the whole movie… Prima facie it seems you have failed since you yourself deleted the scenes from the teaser.”
Previously, at the Bombay High Court, it was contended that the film allegedly portrays Muslims in an incorrect manner. The appeal claimed that the passage from the Quran uttered in the video was misinterpreted. The Bombay High Court first ordered the filmmakers not to distribute the video until June 14. However, a day later, it ordered the Central Board Of Film Certification to convene a panel to review the movie. The court eventually authorized the film to be released on the condition that some phrases be eliminated. The panel requested extra time to express their views on the video, but the High Court opposed.
This would definitely incur heavy loses to the makers of ‘Hamare Baarah’. There hasn’t been any statement yet by the makers on this decision by the Supreme Court yet. Let’s wait and watch what the makers of the Annu Kapoor starrer have to say.