Guru Randhawa On 'Ishare Tere': Your Playlist Just Got A Whole Lot Groovier

Guru Randhawa and Saiee M. Manjrekar’s song 'Ishare Tere' from the film 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay' has been unveiled. The singer-actor says that with the track, the playlist just got "groovier."

The official song launch extravaganza unfolded at an university in Chandigarh, marking a night of fan interaction and electrifying performances.

Guru wrote on Instagram: “Your playlist just got a whole lot groovier with #IshareTere! Hit play and dance away.. #IshareTere song out now! #KuchKhattaaHoJaay in cinemas on 16th February, 2024.”

The dynamic duo's chemistry has fans buzzing with excitement as 'Ishare Tere' injects the film with a perfect blend of groove and romance with pumping beats and catchy lyrics that define this chart-topping party track.