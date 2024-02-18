Gurmeet Choudhary Kicks Off A Healthy Sunday With Celery Juice

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary, known for his portrayal of Lord Rama in the television series 'Ramayan,' is currently shooting his latest project in Patiala, Punjab. He has offered a glimpse into his Sunday routine, kicking off the day with nutritious celery juice.

The ‘Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi’ fame actor took to Instagram Stories and dropped a photograph from Patiala. In the serene ambiance of a terrace bathed in sunlight, Gurmeet embraces the tranquility of a Sunday morning.