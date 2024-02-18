Art & Entertainment

Gurmeet Choudhary Kicks Off A Healthy Sunday With Celery Juice

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary, known for his portrayal of Lord Rama in the television series 'Ramayan,' is currently shooting his latest project in Patiala, Punjab. He has offered a glimpse into his Sunday routine, kicking off the day with nutritious celery juice.

February 18, 2024

Gurmeet Choudhary Photo: Instagram
The ‘Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi’ fame actor took to Instagram Stories and dropped a photograph from Patiala. In the serene ambiance of a terrace bathed in sunlight, Gurmeet embraces the tranquility of a Sunday morning.

With a glass of celery juice in his hand, he indulges in a refreshing sip, setting the tone for a rejuvenating day ahead.

The post is captioned: “Good morning #patiala.” There is also a sticker which reads: “Celery juice crew.”

On the work front, Gurmeet last featured in a 2021 movie ‘The Wife’. The horror film which was released on OTT, stars Sayani Datta alongside Gurmeet.

The actor also starred in a music video titled ‘Tere Mere’ sung by Asees Kaur and Stebin Ben.

