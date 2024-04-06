Gurinder Chadha Clarifies That She’s Not Collaborating With Alia Bhatt For Disney’s Project On An Indian Princess

Since yesterday there has been a massive buzz on social media about how Gurinder Chadha and Alia Bhatt are going to come together for a project. The project is question is going to be a Disney musical which will be about an Indian princess. Alia Bhatt apparently was the topmost contender for the role and it was this report that led everyone to speculate that the two have signed on the dotted lines to be a part of a project together. However, Gurinder Chadha has now clarified that the reports doing the rounds are absolutely untrue.