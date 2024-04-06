Gurinder Chadha Clarifies That She’s Not Collaborating With Alia Bhatt For Disney’s Project On An Indian Princess

Since yesterday there has been a massive buzz on social media about how Gurinder Chadha and Alia Bhatt are going to come together for a project. The project is question is going to be a Disney musical which will be about an Indian princess. Alia Bhatt apparently was the topmost contender for the role and it was this report that led everyone to speculate that the two have signed on the dotted lines to be a part of a project together. However, Gurinder Chadha has now clarified that the reports doing the rounds are absolutely untrue.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Gurinder Chadha wrote, “This is not true. Not sure where this started. The script is still in the works. Alia and I had a meeting about another project and I attended her charity gala recently (sic).”
Gurinder Chadha had met Alia Bhatt earlier this year when she had come to India to attend Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s wedding to Nupur Shikhare. Also, Gurinder Chadha attended Alia Bhatt’s Hope Gala in London. Then the two had even gotten clicked together on the red carpet. But all said and done, Alia Bhatt and Gurinder Chadha are in talks for another project and it’s not the same Disney princess one.
For the unversed, Gurinder Chadha is best known for films like ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ (2002) and ‘Bride And Prejudice’ (2004). She has been signed by Disney for a project involving an Indian princess, but it’s not the Alia Bhatt project. If the two do end up working together for the Disney project, it will all be just a huge decoy for media and the fans.
On the other hand, Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up a project which also stars Vedang Raina. It’s titled ‘Jigra’.