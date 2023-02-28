Guneet Monga, Umesh Bist To Collaborate Again After 'Pagglait'

Producer Guneet Monga and her banner Sikhya Entertainment are set to team up again with filmmaker Umesh Bist after their 2021 movie "Pagglait".

Monga said she is excited to reunite with a "prolific storyteller" like Bist.

“Umesh is a prolific storyteller who has a deep and delicate understanding of human emotions, which is his USP. That’s why the moving and extraordinary story of 'Pagglait' touched the hearts of so many people. This is Sikhya’s second collaboration with Umesh Bist," the producer said in a statement.

Details regarding the plot and the cast will be announced by the makers in the coming weeks.

"Pagglait", starring Sanya Malhotra, premiered on Netflix in March 2021.

Monga and her production company are currently looking forward to the upcoming 95th Academy Awards where their documentary short film "The Elephant Whisperers" is nominated.

It is the third Oscar nomination for Monga. She has previously been nominated for her short film "Kavi" (2010) and "Period. End of Sentence" (2018), which won an Oscar.