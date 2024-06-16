‘Gunaah’: 5 Pivotal Moments From Gashmeer Mahajani, Surbhi Jyoti, Zayn Ibad Khan’s Show On Love, Betrayal And Retribution

The revenge of a lover knows no bounds! What audiences will be expecting is to watch Abhimanyu, consumed by rage, as he plans to destroy the woman he once cherished. The show is all set to bring action and a lot of drama with Abhimanyu, now the vengeful Shiva, unleashing his fury on his enemies. As Tara battles life between her family and Shiva’s anger all alone, she is filled with guilt and sadness while realising her mistakes cannot be forgiven. The apprehensive Tara knows there’s trouble luring beneath her. So, audiences can actually prepare for a blaze of vengeance from all quarters.