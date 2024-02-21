Gulshan Devaiah To Star In Untitled Action Series

Actor Gulshan Devaiah, who is known for ‘Shaitan’, ‘Hunterrr’, ‘Ghost Stories’ and ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’, is set to star in an upcoming action series.

The series marks his second project in the action genre after the Vasan Bala directorial ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’ in which he played dual characters of Karate Mani and Jimmy.