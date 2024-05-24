Gulshan Devaiah: It’s Possible For A Married Man And A Married Woman To Be Just Friends, But The Only Thing That Stops This Is Social Stigma

“I do think it’s pretty normal, particularly between a man and a woman, it tends to get a little complicated. In the film also, it’s a bit complicated, it’s not straightforward. But yes, it’s possible for a married man and a married woman to be just friends, platonic friends and have a great friendship. And I think the only thing that stops such relationships is perhaps the social stigma and the fact that there could be some kind of sexual tension between a male and a female, but I think it’s pretty normal. There are lots of people like that in all walks of life and in all kinds of socioeconomic status. People do have friendships like this, and they should,” concludes Gulshan Devaiah.