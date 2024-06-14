Art & Entertainment

‘Gullak 4’: 5 Moments That Prove The Slice-Of-Life Family Drama Should Be On Your Weekend Binge List

The latest season of ‘Gullak’ has been trending all over social media ever since it was released on Sony Liv. The show’s charm has exceeded expectations that the previous three season had set. If you still haven’t seen the show, here are a few reasons why ‘Gullak 4’ needs to be on your weekend binge list.

A Still From ‘Gullak 4’ Photo: Krishna Vishwakarma
info_icon

If you're looking for a fun, sweet family drama web series that captures the spirit of everyday life to watch this weekend, the latest season of ‘Gullak’ is the one for you. Dive into the Mishra family's modest world, where the comedy and middle-class subtleties will undoubtedly resonate with you and your family.

Over the past three seasons, ‘Gullak’ appeals to viewers of all ages, from the lighthearted squabbles of siblings to the intricacies of adult life. Having captivated fans since 2019, we present a few moments from ‘Gullak 4’ that make it a must-see:

1. Generation Gap At The Grocery Store

This clip from season 4 emphasizes the generation divide through Aman and Santosh's talk at the grocery. This illustrates the bittersweet nok jhok between a father and his son, who is approaching maturity.  

2. The Fluttering Heart Of Aman Mishra

In Season 4, Aman Mishra's heart smiles as he meets his crush for the first time. It brings back memories of silent glares taken in crowded rooms and grins exchanged while they were right in front of us.

A Still From ‘Gullak 4’
A Still From ‘Gullak 4’ Photo: Krishna Vishwakarma
info_icon

3. Mishra Parivaar Ka Happy Dance

A lighthearted moment in which the normally quiet Santosh and Shanti Mishra relax and do a spontaneous dance. It's a lovely scenario that highlights the simple joys of family life and how unity can help you overcome adversity.

4. Fresh Face In Gullak Universe

The brilliant and attractive Helly Shah as Dr. Priti makes her debut into the Gullak world. It will be intriguing to witness new layers bloom in Annu's life as he navigates a new relationship with Dr. Priti.

5. Gullak Ki Kahani Gullak Ki Zubaani

Throughout the series, Gullak - The Piggy Bank is a silent spectator of the Mishra family and their lives, providing insight through hilarious criticism on their behaviour. It's an intriguing addition that enhances the show's attractiveness while also adding a humorous depth.

Not for forget, you can explore Gullak Ke Kisse to gain a deeper understanding of the show's charm. Can you think of more such moments from this season of ‘Gullak’ that make it more fun than ever? Share your thoughts with us.

