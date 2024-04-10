Gulfam Khan Hussain: Sometimes, To Make The Characters Realistic, Abusive Language Becomes A Must

Gulfam Khan Hussain has done prominent projects like ‘Betiyaan’, ‘Ishq Ka Rang Safed’, and ‘Aladdin Naam To Suna Hoga’ and films like ‘Talaash’, ‘Dhanak’, and ‘Dolly Ki Doli’. She will soon be seen in a web series called ‘Waack Girls’ that will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Having been in the film and television industry for almost two decades now, she shared that though she hates using or even hearing abusive language in real life, sometimes it becomes mandatory to use it on-screen to make the character believable.