Gulfam Khan Hussain: Sometimes, To Make The Characters Realistic, Abusive Language Becomes A Must

Gulfam Khan Hussain has done prominent projects like ‘Betiyaan’, ‘Ishq Ka Rang Safed’, and ‘Aladdin Naam To Suna Hoga’ and films like ‘Talaash’, ‘Dhanak’, and ‘Dolly Ki Doli’. She will soon be seen in a web series called ‘Waack Girls’ that will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Having been in the film and television industry for almost two decades now, she shared that though she hates using or even hearing abusive language in real life, sometimes it becomes mandatory to use it on-screen to make the character believable.
Sharing her thoughts on how normal it has become to use slang in OTT shows, she says, “To each their own. If I feel something, it doesn’t mean others feel the same. I’m not too comfortable with abusive language in real life, but sometimes to make the characters realistic, abusive language becomes a must, though overdoing anything can spoil the taste of things.”
Having worked in all three mediums—TV, OTT, and movies—now, Gulfam says though TV is her bread and butter, she enjoys the other platforms equally. “TV is comforting, and I relish in its constant chaos, it’s my calm. After having done over three OTTs, I have realised my experience on each of them has been different. Working on my latest show, ‘Waack Girls’, was like being on Nagesh Kukunoor’s film set - smooth, calm, and beautiful,” she says.
She is now looking forward to doing more good work on OTT, however, there are certain things she would never do. “I will personally not be comfortable doing intimate scenes or wearing bold clothes,” she concludes.