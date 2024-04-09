Gudi Padwa: 'Gulabi Sadi' To 'Nauvari' - 5 Songs Which Will Get You Grooving As You Make Your Festive Reels

Probably the trendiest song from 'Maharashtra Shaheer', it made people go crazy over the unique tuning. The kind of softness in the beats of the song coupled with sweetness of Shreya Ghoshal's voice is 'the fit' for your trendiest Gudi Padwa looks. The song helmed by popular composers Ajay-Atul can prove to the needed addition to reels made by adults and even small girls. The hook step of the song also went very viral owing to its catchy yet simple touch to the song.