The team behind the much-acclaimed Netflix series ‘Narcos’ decided to collaborate once again but on the life of a drug queenpin this time, Griselda Blanco. In reality, despite facing constant dismissal from men in a patriarchal society in the late 20th century, Griselda remained a relentless and ruthless individual, determined to be taken seriously who never hesitated to resort to extreme measures to be seen, to be heard, to be respected. Be it wielding a baseball bat or pointing a gun to someone’s head, Blanco did whatever it took to be the one who ran the drug game in the city of Miami.
'Griselda' On Netflix Review: Sofía Vergara Is So Impressive Playing The Role Of The 'Cocaine Godmother' In This Andrés Baiz-Directed Mini-Series
Starring Sofía Vergara in the titular role, is this gripping mini-series worth your while? Or is it just like any other portrayal of infamous drug traffickers? Read on to find out.
Now, the Colombian-American actress Sofía Vergara has taken upon herself to play the titular role in the mini-series ‘Griselda.’ Has she done justice to the character? And to what lengths do the creators go to explore the life of Griselda? Let’s find out.
'Griselda': Story
In this Netflix mini-series, the narrative revolves around Griselda Blanco, a Colombian drug lord, and a prominent figure in cocaine-based drug trade and underworld of Miami, USA. Initially drawn into the illicit drug business to provide for her family, Griselda becomes ensnared in the grip of selfishness, greed and ruthlessness, despite knowing the profound consequences of the choices she makes. The series delves into her dramatic rise or downfall (depends on how you see it), fuelled by internal betrayals and growing paranoia within her own criminal organization. As the storyline unfolds, there’s more deception, kidnappings, arrests, betrayals, murders, complexities of power dynamics, and of course, drugs.
'Griselda': Performances
It’s safe to say that I have become a bigger fan of Sofía Vergara, because that acting equals wow. She seamlessly embodies the character of Griselda, capturing every aspect of the drug queenpin's persona. Her dialogue delivery in Spanish adds an extra layer of authenticity, showcasing her versatility beyond just delivering witty one-liners as previously seen in some of her roles. Her portrayal strikes a perfect balance between kindness and cruelty, capturing the essence of Griselda's duality and earning her the moniker ‘Godmother’ for a reason. One thing is for sure: after showcasing her remarkable acting prowess, Vergara will no longer be known just for ‘Modern Family.’
While the narrative primarily revolves around Vergara's Griselda, the supporting cast contributes significantly to the story's progression.
Griselda's merciless hitman, Rivi is portrayed by Martin Rodriguez. Despite numerous scenes that could have allowed Rodriguez to leave a lasting impression, these moments felt like missed opportunities for his character to truly shine. His role wasn’t given the prominence it deserved. Also, creating moments where Rivi’s relations with Griselda appear to stem from a deeper connection? Totally unnecessary. Coming to Griselda’s third husband and ex-bodyguard Darío. Alberto Guerra was spot-on. His emotions change with the narrative and you can feel the highs and lows in his life with him.
The series also includes several female characters, but they’re all secondary roles. Vanessa Ferlito's Carmen holds her ground and shines, maintaining a commanding presence. I wish she had more screen time but she’d appear sporadically as the plot demands. Detective June Hawkins, played by Juliana Aidén Martinez, represents an underestimated woman, just like Griselda, but on the good side of the law. Martinez brings depth and authenticity to her role, conveying various nuances effectively. What’s disappointing is that the series doesn't emphasize a grand face-off between June and Griselda. Also, the portrayal of sisterhood among the actresses portraying sex workers is subtle and refreshing, and not overdone.
'Griselda': Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
Written by Doug Miro and Ingrid Escajeda, ‘Griselda’ emerges as an impressive series that strives to portray a formidable woman in her roles as a mother and, notably, as someone who faced mistreatment due to how the society functioned in her time. The series sheds light on a relatively lesser-known story and emphasizes the resilience that propelled Griselda to climb till the top of the ladder to reach great heights. The show has also cleverly refrained from glorifying drugs, and instead focused on a woman who has lost everything near and dear to her. While the writing was great for whatever part it displayed, it left me yearning for a more elaborate portrayal.
It struck me as peculiar that the series starts off with a heavy quotation from Pablo Escobar confessing his fear of her, yet Escobar is not incorporated as even a minor character in the entire series. That’s one. Secondly, while it’s a mini-series, it’s important to connect all the dots or emphasize upon them. Yes, Rivi joins her gang but what made him do so? Her encounters with Escobar, her ruthlessness, her autonomy; none of it is shown, which is disappointing and feels loose-ended. 'Griselda' also falls short of fully embracing the heart-wrenching horror to maintain its impact until the very end. While ‘Narcos’ gives you goosebumps with its gore and twists, maybe I was expecting that out of this show as well. It appears that the creators sought to portray Griselda as a more compassionate than reality-led woman, which sought them to tone down the violence aspect of the show.
Irrespective of it, the direction by Andrés Baiz for the 6-episode series feels like one long, nice gripping movie from beginning to end. What’s also commendable is that the shots portrayed Miami in the 1970s in a very realistic way, because of the colours used. Even the shots in which people are there don’t feel overdone and there seems to be a story behind each camera frame. It shows all glamour and can also get disturbing real quick. Not to forget, the fashion, the clothes the actors were wearing also add some depth. Even the music composed by Carlos Rafael Rivera gets you exactly in the right mood.
'Griselda': Cast & Crew:
Director: Andrés Baiz
Cast: Sofía Vergara, Alberto Guerra, Martin Rodriguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Vanessa Ferlito, Christian Tappan, Alberto Ammann, Karol G, Julieth Restrepo, Maximiliano Hernández, Paulina Dávila, Camilo Jiménez Varón, José Zúñiga, Gabriel Sloyer, Diego Trujillo
Available On: Netflix
Premiere Date: January 25, 2024
Episodes: 6; 48-59 minutes each
Genre: Biopic, Crime, Drama
Language: Spanish/English
'Griselda': Can Kids Watch It?
No.
Outlook's Verdict
The mini-series has underlined the complexity of Griselda Blanco, skillfully balancing her power and vulnerability. With a talented cast and adept direction, it presents a compelling narrative. The dramatic and realistic approaches, complemented by a captivating soundtrack, elevate it to a category of a must-watch. Not only that, the series also lets you explore more of human decisions and their repercussions. It’s surely a good-binge for the weekend!