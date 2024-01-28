'Griselda' On Netflix Review: Sofía Vergara Is So Impressive Playing The Role Of The 'Cocaine Godmother' In This Andrés Baiz-Directed Mini-Series

It struck me as peculiar that the series starts off with a heavy quotation from Pablo Escobar confessing his fear of her, yet Escobar is not incorporated as even a minor character in the entire series. That’s one. Secondly, while it’s a mini-series, it’s important to connect all the dots or emphasize upon them. Yes, Rivi joins her gang but what made him do so? Her encounters with Escobar, her ruthlessness, her autonomy; none of it is shown, which is disappointing and feels loose-ended. 'Griselda' also falls short of fully embracing the heart-wrenching horror to maintain its impact until the very end. While ‘Narcos’ gives you goosebumps with its gore and twists, maybe I was expecting that out of this show as well. It appears that the creators sought to portray Griselda as a more compassionate than reality-led woman, which sought them to tone down the violence aspect of the show.