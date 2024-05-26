Grateful To Have 'Munjya' In My Filmography: Sharvari Wagh

"For him to have believed in me, is a huge validation for my craft. I'm extremely proud of 'Munjya' and I'm grateful to have this film in my filmography. The horror-verse has huge stars of our industry and I'm honoured to be a part of this universe. I wish Munjya's world meets the worlds of Stree & Bhediya in due course of time. I'm secretly praying for that to happen soon," the actor said in a statement.