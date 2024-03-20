Grant Page Dies At 85: 5 Iconic Films That He Handled Stunts For

It came as shock for the entire film industry when Leroy Page, Grant Page's son, announced the death of his father in a car crash on his way home in New South Wales. Having worked with various Oscar winning filmmakers and helmed over 100 films and TV series, Page was an icon when it came to stunts.
Grant Page was involved in the stunt direction of some movies in the superhit 'Mad Max' film series. He not only loved to perform his own stunts but took tremendous efforts in making them look realistic. 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' is probably the last film that Page has worked on before his death.
As we remember him, let's take a look at 5 of his most iconic movies:
1. 'Mad Max' (1979)
Directed by George Miller, 'Mad Max' marked the beginning of the film series. The story is set in dystopian Australia suffering from severe oil shortage. In midst of this, Max Rockatansky, a Main Force Patrol (MFP) officer and his team are fighting to keep the remaining civilians safe from biker gangs.
The film then proceeds to full-fledged action sequences revolving around the violent chase between Max, his team and Toecutter (Leader of Nightrider's gang). There are ups and downs as Max gets hold of Toecutter's prodigy, Johnny and later Toecutter's gang kills Max's family. Eventually, Max wipes the entire Nightrider gang off, getting his revenge and leaves audience wondering if Johnny died or not.
2. 'Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome' (1985)
Max Rockatansky is banished from the post apocalyptic Australia into the desert by the end of 'Mad Max 2'. While making his survival with his monkey, Max stumbles upon the Bartertown, a realm of Master-Blasters, ruled by Aunty Entity.
Seeing it as the only way to get his camels and goods back and survive, Max decides to make his place in the town and gets pulled into a power struggle in the Thunderdome, where all the dispute matches are held. After breaking the deal, Max finds himself in the desert yet again, only to be found by a group of young children and a woman (Savannah), who are waiting for their 'Captain Walker'.
They end up in Bartertown, only to be split in two groups. Max is left behind with Aunty Entity and Savannah and children end up in Sydney, with uncertainty about their futures. The cast includes Mel Gibson, Tina Turner and Bruce Spence and is directed by George Miller and George Ogilvie.
3. 'Gods Of Egypt' (2016)
Directed by Alex Proyas, 'Gods of Egypt', is a fantasy action film. It sums up the story of a mortal man, Bek and a god, Horus (who is supposed to rule over land after his father) against Set (who rules over the desert).
After killing Horus's father and blinding Horus, Set rules over Egypt and puts people into misery. Bek rises to the occasion to save the people along with his partner Zaya and they decide to get Horus his eyes back. The movie then proceeds to show the quest and all the other challenges that come up. In the end, Horus wins over Set and brings back Bek and Zaya to life, as they had died during certain fights.
As Horus is declared the rightful king of Egypt, he decides to go bring back his lady love, Hathor, leaving the responsibility of the kingdom to Bek. The cast includes Brenton Thwaites, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Gerard Butler and Courtney Eaton.
4. 'Mechanic Resurrection' (2016)
Arthur Bishop goes into retirement by the end of 'The Mechanic'. The sequel sets off with a woman presenting a job of killing three people and portraying it as an accident to Bishop for a man named Riah Crain.
The movie then unravels the journey of Bishop in killing the three people to save his love interest Gina from Crain. But by the end, Bishop joins hands with Adams (the last target) to kill Crain and free Gina. A fight breaks out and everyone thinks that both Crain and Bishop died in the fight.
However, just before the movie ends, Bishop shows up where Gina teaches and surprises her. Adams also finds a footage showing how Bishop escaped and laughs. The movie is directed by Dennis Gansel and stars Jason Statham, Tommy Lee Jones and Jessica Alba.
5. 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' (2024)
The fifth film in the series, 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga', will serve as a prequel to the 2015 film 'Mad Max: Fury Road'. The 2015 film set the base of Citadel and Imperator Furiosa.
In the upcoming prequel, the life of young Furiosa will be traced before her rise as a part of Immortan Joe's army. The film will show how she was taken from the Green Place of Many Mothers by a gang, her struggle and fight for dominance over Citadel. Consequently, the audiences will see Furiosa's face off with the trials and will to escape the Wasteland to return home.
Directed by George Miller, the film stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth. 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' is all set to hit the cinemas on 24 May 2024.