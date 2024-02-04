The 66th annual Grammy Awards, is taking place on Sunday, February 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Here's all you need to know about where and when to watch the award function.
Grammys 2024: Date, Time, And Where To Watch
Grammys 2024: Want to know where and when to watch the ceremony? Here are the details of the 66th annual awards on Sunday night.
The Grammy Awards 2024 will be aired live on Sunday, at 8 p.m. Eastern time (5 p.m. Pacific time) on CBS and will stream on Paramount+. Subscribers to Paramount+ with Showtime will have an access to the real-time streaming of the award via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand in the United States. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will only have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.
Advertisement
The premiere ceremony will air at 3:30 p.m. Eastern (12:30 p.m. Pacific) on live.grammy.com and will stream live from the Peacock Theater on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel. That ceremony will by hosted by the songwriter Justin Tranter. It will also have performances by Brandy Clark, Robert Glasper and Laufey, among others.
Advertisement
South African comedian and writer, Trevor Noah, has returned as the host for the fourth straight year. He will host the main event.
Advertisement
Grammys 2024's presenters include Meryl Streep, Lionel Richie, Oprah Winfrey, Christina Aguilera, Mark Ronson, Maluma, Lenny Kravitz, Samara Joy, and Taylor Tomlinson among others.
Advertisement
This year Grammy Awards night will see performances by SZA, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Travis Scott, U2, Luke Combs, Burna Boy and Joni Mitchell, among others.
This year female artistes have ruled the nominations chart. SZA leads 2024 Grammys' nominations with nine nods, followed by Victoria Monét and Phoebe Bridgers who got seven nods each. Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Brandy Clark, Jon Batiste, and producer Jack Antonoff have earned six nominations each. Jon Batiste is the only man among eight nominees who received a nod for the Album Of The Year, the top Grammy prize.