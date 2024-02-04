Grammys 2024: Date, Time, And Where To Watch

The Grammy Awards 2024 will be aired live on Sunday, at 8 p.m. Eastern time (5 p.m. Pacific time) on CBS and will stream on Paramount+. Subscribers to Paramount+ with Showtime will have an access to the real-time streaming of the award via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand in the United States. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will only have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.