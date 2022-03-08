Tuesday, Mar 08, 2022
Godman Swami Chakrapani Eliminated From Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp'

Godman Swami Chakrapani was one of the contestants of the actress Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show 'Lock Upp'. He has been eliminated from the show as he was not able to help his teammates while performing a task.

Godman Swami Chakrapani, Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Updated: 08 Mar 2022 1:45 pm

Godman Swami Chakrapani was eliminated from the reality show ‘Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel’ which is hosted by actress Kangana Ranaut. He was the first contestant to have been evicted from the show. On February 27, 2022, the reality show started streaming on ALTBalaji and MX Player. It started with 13 controversial celebrities. Now, the first contestant of the show has been eliminated.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On Sunday, March 6, ‘Lock Upp’ saw its first eviction. Chakrapani became the first contestant to be eliminated. Chakrapani said that he is the president of Hindu Mahasabha, a long-lasting Hindu nationalist organisation in India. He has been quite vocal about his ideologies, which has not gone down well with others. He was also not able to help his teammates while performing tasks. So, the host, Kangana Ranaut along with the audience's vote decided to eliminate him in the first week. He had some rough moments with renowned fashion designer, Saisha Shinde. He was also not able to help his teammates while performing tasks, which eventually became the immediate cause for his elimination.

The host asked the bottom 3 contestants Chakrapani, Siddharth Sharma, and Anjali Arora to fetch a secret word from the Benaqaab room, and who presses the buzzer first would be safe from elimination. Arora got the word ‘Russian’ she pressed the buzzer immediately and won whereas Chakrapani got ‘Radhe’ and Sharma got ‘sports enhancement’. However, Chakrapani did not even try to press the buzzer, and this angered the host. So, the host, along with the audience's vote, decided to eliminate him in Week 1.

