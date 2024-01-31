Geraldine Viswanathan Replaces Emmy-Winning Actress Ayo Edebiri In 'Thunderbolts'

Geraldine Viswanathan joins a massive ensemble cast of actors playing some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best known anti-heroes, including Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, Olga Kurylenko and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, reports ‘Variety’.

Although specific plot details remain top secret, the movie will effectively serve as Marvel’s version of the DC’s anti-hero team the ‘Suicide Squad’, with the characters brought together to do the dirty jobs the Avengers can’t do.