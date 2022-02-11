Saturday, Feb 12, 2022
Gauahar Khan Wants Her Name To Be In The List Of Good Actors

Actress Gauahar Khan, who will star in Amazon Prime Video's thriller 'Bestseller', discusses the show and her dream roles.

Actress Gauahar Khan Instagram - @gauaharkhan

Updated: 11 Feb 2022 11:03 pm

Actress Gauahar Khan will star in the upcoming OTT thriller ‘Bestseller’. She will be seen playing Mayanka Kapoor who is the wife of actor Arjan Bajwa's character Tahir Wazir, a down-on-his-luck novelist who is being pursued by an unknown foe. In a recent interview, Khan got candid about her upcoming show, feeling secure in her body of work and how she managed to shed the 'Bigg Boss fame' tag.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Khan said that she ‘Bestseller’ would stand out from other thrillers present on OTT platforms. She said, “I think 'Bestseller' will probably turn the tide for that because over here, you won't be able to figure out anything. It's written so beautifully.”

Apart from Bajwa, 'Bestseller' has a strong cast, which includes actors Mithun Chakraborty and Shruti Haasan. When asked about if such a large ensemble cast made her conscious, the actress replied, “I never take a project where I'm unsure about my space or my footing. No matter what the length of the role is. My endeavour is always to be of utmost impact to the overall plot, and when people finish the show or the film, they should remember my character the most. I am a very secure actor so for me, being a part of an ensemble is never about who is going to overshadow me on screen.”

In a previous interview, she described Mayanka's character in ‘Bestseller’ as her "dream role." However, the actress also revealed that she has a long list of roles she would like to play.

"I would love to do a role like Erin Brockovich, where she was completely in charge of everything happening. She was solving a mystery, she was part of a real-life movement, she was a mother. I think on the path. Eventually it is going to be all about me in a film or a project, which I'm hoping happens soon. I love Priyanka Chopra's role in 'Barfi'. It's a once-in-a-lifetime role. So, anything where I have to challenge myself and push myself out of the box."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

Khan added that she attributes her success to the opportunities she was given. She said, "I can't take credit for anything that happened in my life because it is all a greater plan. I feel I am extremely fortunate that I have got those opportunities. People see that potential in me, right from Jhalak Dikhla Jaa to Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year and then going from one project to another. My goal is that when a director or casting director is looking at good actors, my name is in consideration."

In addition to Khan, actors Satyajeet Dubey and Sonalee Kulkarni appear in ‘Bestseller. The show, directed by filmmaker Mukul Abhyankar and produced by Siddharth Malhotra's Alchemy Production LLP, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 18.

