Gashmeer Mahajani Is Dealing With Many Injuries, Says ‘I Am On Painkillers’

Actor Gashmeer Mahajani celebrated his birthday on the sets of the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' in Romania and shared a health update, revealing that he is dealing with multiple injuries, including a swollen left leg, cuts on his fingers, and a swollen elbow.

Gashmeer Mahajani
Gashmeer Mahajani Photo: X
info_icon

The actor shared: "I am truly grateful for all your love and wishes. I apologise for not replying to each one of you personally, but I am currently dealing with many injuries. My left leg is swollen, my fingers have cuts, my left elbow is swollen, and I am on painkillers." Despite the injuries, Gashmeer shared that he is enjoying the stunts.

"But due to injuries, you tend to get irritated sometimes, which is why I am not able to respond to everyone. But I have been reading all your messages, and I am loving it all," he added. Gashmeer, the son of veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani, made his debut in 2010 with P. Som Shekar's 'Muskurake Dekh Zara'. However, it was his 2015 Marathi film debut, 'Carry On Maratha', that put him in the spotlight.

In 2016, he starred in the Bollywood film 'Dongri Ka Raja', and two years later, he appeared in the crime horror show 'Anjaan: Special Crimes Unit', an Indian paranormal investigative series. He has also worked in shows such as 'Imlie', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10', and 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'. On the professional front, the actor is currently working on 'Gunaah'.

