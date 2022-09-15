Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

From Sumbul Touqeer, Fahmaan Khan Quitting The Show To Megha Chakraborty's Entry, 'Imlie' All Set For A 20-Year Leap

As the Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer-starrer show 'Imlie' is going to take a 20-year leap, both the leads will be seen quitting the show and with this, the fans are going to miss the on-screen chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

Imlie
Imlie IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Sep 2022 5:00 pm

As the Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer-starrer show 'Imlie' is going to take a 20-year leap, both the leads will be seen quitting the show and with this, the fans are going to miss the on-screen chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

In the upcoming episodes, 'Kaatelal & Sons' actress Megha Chakraborty will be entering the show playing the role of Imlie's daughter.

Megha, who was seen in shows such as 'Krishna Chali London', 'Khwaabon Ki Zamin Par' amongst others, talks about being part of the show and expresses her expectation from the audience to appreciate her for her acting skills.

"It is exciting to be a part of such a big show and a wonderful team. 'Imlie' has made a place for itself in everyone's hearts, and I will continue to deliver the best to our fans and audience. You'll have to wait and watch how my character's journey begins. It's been a blessing for me."

"'Imlie' has become a huge part of my life already, and I hope the audience will enjoy this new beginning."

The show started in 2020 featuring Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Fahmaan Khan, Mayuri Deshmukh and Gashmeer Mahajani.

Later, Gashmeer, who was seen playing the role of a journalist Aditya Kumar Tripathi left the show and he was replaced by 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' actor Manasvi Vashist.

Now, the viewers will see in the coming episode all the main leads Aryan (Fahmaan Khan), Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) and Malini (Mayuri Deshmukh) dying in a bomb blast and the new generation will enter the show.

'Imlie' airs on Star Plus.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Submul Touqeer Fahmaan Khan Imlie Megha Chakraborty Kaatelal & Sons Krishna Chali London Khwaabon Ki Zamin Par Mayuri Deshmukh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?