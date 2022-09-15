From Sumbul Touqeer, Fahmaan Khan Quitting The Show To Megha Chakraborty's Entry, 'Imlie' All Set For A 20-Year Leap

As the Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer-starrer show 'Imlie' is going to take a 20-year leap, both the leads will be seen quitting the show and with this, the fans are going to miss the on-screen chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.



In the upcoming episodes, 'Kaatelal & Sons' actress Megha Chakraborty will be entering the show playing the role of Imlie's daughter.



Megha, who was seen in shows such as 'Krishna Chali London', 'Khwaabon Ki Zamin Par' amongst others, talks about being part of the show and expresses her expectation from the audience to appreciate her for her acting skills.



"It is exciting to be a part of such a big show and a wonderful team. 'Imlie' has made a place for itself in everyone's hearts, and I will continue to deliver the best to our fans and audience. You'll have to wait and watch how my character's journey begins. It's been a blessing for me."



"'Imlie' has become a huge part of my life already, and I hope the audience will enjoy this new beginning."



The show started in 2020 featuring Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Fahmaan Khan, Mayuri Deshmukh and Gashmeer Mahajani.



Later, Gashmeer, who was seen playing the role of a journalist Aditya Kumar Tripathi left the show and he was replaced by 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' actor Manasvi Vashist.



Now, the viewers will see in the coming episode all the main leads Aryan (Fahmaan Khan), Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) and Malini (Mayuri Deshmukh) dying in a bomb blast and the new generation will enter the show.



'Imlie' airs on Star Plus.