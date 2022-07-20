Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

From Mousy Trainee To Confident Cop: Rasika Dugal On 'Delhi Crime' Season 2

Actress Rasika Dugal, who received a lot of appreciation from the audience and critics alike for her performance in the award-winning web series 'Delhi Crime', shares how her character is evolving in the upcoming season.

undefined
Rasika Dugal Netflix

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 10:59 am

Actress Rasika Dugal, who received a lot of appreciation from the audience and critics alike for her performance in the award-winning web series 'Delhi Crime', shares how her character is evolving in the upcoming season.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rasika (@rasikadugal)


The first glimpse of her second season has already dropped on Netflix and the audience is already looking forward to what is coming next in the story.

The show has sparked an important conversation in the public domain about the safety of women. In the first season, Rasika was seen essaying the role of an IPS trainee. The second season has her on-board as a confident officer navigating a city like Delhi.

Talking about the new season, Rasika said, "Delhi Crime is a show which is close to my heart. I loved reprising my role as IPS officer Neeti Singh. She is idealistic and sincere with just that touch of being jaded, which, I guess, is inevitable for anyone who is part of a difficult system. This season has a lot of her trying to navigate the personal and the professional. I am so looking forward for the season to release after we shot it in spurts over the last two years. We started shooting pre-pandemic and finally finished shoot late last year. So I am delighted that it is ready to be shared with an audience who gave Season One so much love."

Apart from this show, she has upcoming projects include 'Spike', Amazon Prime's 'Adhura' and 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rasika (@rasikadugal)

[With Inputs From IANS]

Related stories

Awesome Twosome: 'Delhi Crime', 'Jamtara', 'Masaba Masaba' Season 2 Announced

‘Delhi Crime’ To ‘Abhay’ To ‘Special Ops’ – Top 5 OTT Cop Show That Are A Must Watch

What Did It Take To Put Together Delhi Crime? Hear It From Director Richie Mehta And Actor Shefali Shah

Tags

Art & Entertainment Rasika Dugal Delhi Crime Netflix India Shefali Shah Upcoming OTT Series
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

HDFC AMC’s Roshi Jain Shares Secret Behind Her Top-Managed Funds Beating Benchmarks

HDFC AMC’s Roshi Jain Shares Secret Behind Her Top-Managed Funds Beating Benchmarks

Maharashtra: 12 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament Will Form Separate Group And Meet Lok Sabha Speaker, Claims Party MP

Maharashtra: 12 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament Will Form Separate Group And Meet Lok Sabha Speaker, Claims Party MP