Sunday, Feb 27, 2022
From Mahesh Babu To Chiranjeevi, Tollywood Celebrities Laud 'Bheemla Nayak' Makers

'Bheemla Nayak', directed by filmmaker Saagar K Chandra, released in theatres on February 25 and has received huge acclamation from the audience.

Actors Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati from the sets of Bheemla Nayak. Instagram/ranadaggubati
Actors Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati from the sets of Bheemla Nayak. Instagram/ranadaggubati

Updated: 27 Feb 2022 12:53 pm

'Bheemla Nayak’ starring actors Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati received acclamation from the audiences post its theatrical release on Friday (February 25).  Following the film’s success many celebrities from the Telugu film fraternity tweeted about the movie.

Actresses Nithya Menon and Samyukta Menon star as the heroines in the film, which was released under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. The success of 'Bheemla Nayak' was lauded by megastar Chiranjeevi, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, Harish Shankar, and Manchu Manoj, among others.

After the fans, actor Mahesh Babu called 'Bheemla Nayak' ad "riveting, intense and electrifying'. He also praised the performances of Kalyan and Daggubati.

The 'Goodachari' actor, Adivi Sesh, who will next be seen in 'Major', took to his Twitter profile expressed his admiration for the action-drama by referring it as his favourite film of Kalyan since 'Khushi'. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma also referred to the film as a "Thunderstorm" in another tweet.

Actor Manoj Manchu too took to Twitter to shower the team of 'Bheemla Nayak' with congratulatory message and admiration for Kalyan.

Filmmaker Harish Shankar wrote, “And last but not the least @RanaDaggubati mannnnnnn I could see only Daniel Shekhar and u just not only lived but nailed it.. after this “Raaana… nee fans waiting ikkada …… ”

'Bheemla Nayak' is a Telugu-language action drama film directed by Saagar K Chandra and based on a screenplay by Trivikram Srinivas. It's a remake of Sachy's Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which was released in 2020.

Art & Entertainment Mahesh Babu Chiranjeevi Bheemla Nayak Pawan Kalyan Rana Daggubati Telugu Film Tollywood Actors Tollywood Adivi Sesh Ram Gopal Verma
