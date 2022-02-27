From Mahesh Babu To Chiranjeevi, Tollywood Celebrities Laud 'Bheemla Nayak' Makers

'Bheemla Nayak’ starring actors Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati received acclamation from the audiences post its theatrical release on Friday (February 25). Following the film’s success many celebrities from the Telugu film fraternity tweeted about the movie.

Actresses Nithya Menon and Samyukta Menon star as the heroines in the film, which was released under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. The success of 'Bheemla Nayak' was lauded by megastar Chiranjeevi, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, Harish Shankar, and Manchu Manoj, among others.

After the fans, actor Mahesh Babu called 'Bheemla Nayak' ad "riveting, intense and electrifying'. He also praised the performances of Kalyan and Daggubati.

#BheemlaNayak is riveting, intense and electrifying! @PawanKalyan is in blazing form 🔥🔥🔥 what a performance!! @RanaDaggubati is sensational as 'Daniel Sekhar'.. what a screen presence!! 👏👏👏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 26, 2022

The 'Goodachari' actor, Adivi Sesh, who will next be seen in 'Major', took to his Twitter profile expressed his admiration for the action-drama by referring it as his favourite film of Kalyan since 'Khushi'. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma also referred to the film as a "Thunderstorm" in another tweet.

#BheemlaNayak is my favorite @PawanKalyan sir Film since Kushi. A FANTASTIC film. Made me cry. Made me rage. It’s @RanaDaggubati best performance & I loved the blistering combo on screen. The trio of #Trivikram sir, director #SagarChandra and @MusicThaman have (1/2) — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) February 26, 2022

The #BheemlaNayak is like a THUNDERSTORM..@PawanKalyan is like a TSUNAMI.. @RanaDaggubati is neck to neck ..Overall it’s an EARTHQUAKE 💪💪💪 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 25, 2022

Actor Manoj Manchu too took to Twitter to shower the team of 'Bheemla Nayak' with congratulatory message and admiration for Kalyan.

My 2 favourite people in one frame 😍

So happy to hear all the positive response already!!! Wishing a blockbuster success for the one and only power star @PawanKalyan anna, my darling @RanaDaggubati and the entire team of 3Vikram garu 🔥#BheemlaNayakMania #BheemlaNayak pic.twitter.com/eDT6XDoKWy — Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) February 25, 2022

Filmmaker Harish Shankar wrote, “And last but not the least @RanaDaggubati mannnnnnn I could see only Daniel Shekhar and u just not only lived but nailed it.. after this “Raaana… nee fans waiting ikkada …… ”

'Bheemla Nayak' is a Telugu-language action drama film directed by Saagar K Chandra and based on a screenplay by Trivikram Srinivas. It's a remake of Sachy's Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which was released in 2020.