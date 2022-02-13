Official adaptations of international films and series have recently become popular among Bollywood filmmakers. Filmmakers have resorted to taking blockbuster movies from the west and replicating them scene to scene. Despite the fact that release dates hang in doubts, many films and television shows will be released in 2022. While Bollywood offers a long list of films to watch and enjoy in 2022, here are five popular remakes to look forward to.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’- ‘Forrest Gump’

Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya

The official Hindi version of the classic Hollywood blockbuster 'Forrest Gump'(1994) is 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The movie is said to have been filmed in over 100 Indian cities. On September 16, 2021, the film was completed. This year's Christmas release date has been set for the film.

‘Rudra’- ‘Luther’

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Esha Deol and Raashi Khanna

'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness,' based on the British TV show Luther, is an anticipated psychological crime drama streaming television series made for Disney+ Hotstar in India. The six-episode first season will air on Disney+ Hotstar in 2022. As part of a distribution deal with Star India, the show will be available on Hulu in the United States.

‘The Intern’- ‘The Intern’

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone

This is the Bollywood adaption of 'The Intern,' a Hollywood comedy-drama (2015). Rishi Kapoor was meant to star alongside Deepika Padukone, but his untimely death last year forced the cast to change. The film will be released in the summer of 2022.

‘Blurr’- ‘Juliya’s Eyes’

Cast: Taapsee Pannu and Gulshan Devaiah

Ajay Bahl directed ‘Blurr’, is an upcoming Hindi-language horror thriller film. The film is the official Hindi remake of Spanish film Julia's Eyes. The film was completed on August 31, 2021.

‘Rambo’- ‘Rambo’

Cast: Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff is said to be filling in for renowned action star Sylvester Stallone in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic 'Rambo.' According to reports, it will be an official remake of the 1982 action film "First Blood" (the first instalment of Rambo).