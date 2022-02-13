Sunday, Feb 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

From 'Laal Singh Chaddha' To 'The Intern' - Much Awaited Remakes Of 2022

With increased anticipation around 'Laal Singh Chaddha', here are other remakes which will hit the theaters this year.

From 'Laal Singh Chaddha' To 'The Intern' - Much Awaited Remakes Of 2022
Upcoming remakes in Bollywood. Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Feb 2022 10:54 pm

Official adaptations of international films and series have recently become popular among Bollywood filmmakers. Filmmakers have resorted to taking blockbuster movies from the west and replicating them scene to scene. Despite the fact that release dates hang in doubts, many films and television shows will be released in 2022. While Bollywood offers a long list of films to watch and enjoy in 2022, here are five popular remakes to look forward to.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’- ‘Forrest Gump’

Related stories

'Laal Singh Chadha' Vs 'KGF 2': 5 Major Box-Office Clashes In Coming Months

How Taapsee Pannu Made A Career Out Of A Seven Minute role

Aamir Khan To Host A Special Screening Of 'Laal Singh Chadha' For Tom Hanks

Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya

The official Hindi version of the classic Hollywood blockbuster 'Forrest Gump'(1994) is 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The movie is said to have been filmed in over 100 Indian cities. On September 16, 2021, the film was completed. This year's Christmas release date has been set for the film.

‘Rudra’- ‘Luther’

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Esha Deol and Raashi Khanna

'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness,' based on the British TV show Luther, is an anticipated psychological crime drama streaming television series made for Disney+ Hotstar in India. The six-episode first season will air on Disney+ Hotstar in 2022. As part of a distribution deal with Star India, the show will be available on Hulu in the United States.

‘The Intern’- ‘The Intern’

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone

This is the Bollywood adaption of 'The Intern,' a Hollywood comedy-drama (2015). Rishi Kapoor was meant to star alongside Deepika Padukone, but his untimely death last year forced the cast to change. The film will be released in the summer of 2022.

‘Blurr’- ‘Juliya’s Eyes’

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Cast: Taapsee Pannu and Gulshan Devaiah

Ajay Bahl directed ‘Blurr’, is an upcoming Hindi-language horror thriller film. The film is the official Hindi remake of Spanish film Julia's Eyes. The film was completed on August 31, 2021.

‘Rambo’- ‘Rambo’

Cast: Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff is said to be filling in for renowned action star Sylvester Stallone in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic 'Rambo.' According to reports, it will be an official remake of the 1982 action film "First Blood" (the first instalment of Rambo).

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Hindi Remake Aamir Khan Taapsee Pannu Mumbai
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Fire On 'Bigg Boss' Set In Mumbai; None Hurt

Fire On 'Bigg Boss' Set In Mumbai; None Hurt

Yo Yo Honey Singh Submits Voice Samples To Nagpur Cops In 2015 Obscenity Case

Celebs Who Broke Up After Getting Engaged

World Radio Day: Bollywood Celebs Who’ve Hosted Popular Radio Shows

The Ramp In Spring

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Brandon Maxwell fall/winter 2022 collection is modeled during New York Fashion Week at the Daryl Roth Theatre on in New York.

The Ramp In Spring

Protestors against COVID-19 restrictions attend a rally in support of a trucker convoy in Edmonton Alta. The demonstrations at the Ambassador Bridge, downtown Ottawa and elsewhere have targeted vaccine mandates and other coronavirus restrictions and vented fury toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has called the protesters a “fringe” of Canadian society.

The Long Haul

IPL Trophy during day one of the TATA Indian Premier League Player Auction held at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bengaluru on the 12th February 2022.

IPL Auction 2022: Glitz, Glamour And Big Bucks

A performer dances during the opening ceremony of the Nice Carnaval in Nice, southern France. The theme of the Carnival's 149th edition in the French Riviera city of Nice is King of Animals. A loud celebration of nature, human connection and life itself after months of lockdowns, silence, social distancing and banned public gatherings, kicks off on Friday.

Spring In The Riviera

Activists of India's right-wing Bajrang Dal burn greeting cards during a protest to against Valentine's Day celebrations in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Feb.12, 2022. Protests by right wing groups, which say they are defending traditional Indian values from western promiscuity, have become an annual event on Valentine's Day.

Demographic, Diffident