From ‘12th Fail, ‘Kaala Paani’ To ‘Gulmohar’,’Khufiya’: 10 Must-Watch Series and Films This Leap Year Day

With 2024 being a leap year, we have all got an extra day – 366 days in total. So why not use that day and indulge in some quality binge-watching? We have curated a list of series and movies that will keep you hooked, thanks to their unique storylines and realistic storytelling. In fact, they are bound to make your leap year day extra special. So grab your favourite snacks, and gear up for some binge-watching.