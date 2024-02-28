From ‘12th Fail, ‘Kaala Paani’ To ‘Gulmohar’,’Khufiya’: 10 Must-Watch Series and Films This Leap Year Day

With 2024 being a leap year, we have all got an extra day – 366 days in total. So why not use that day and indulge in some quality binge-watching? We have curated a list of series and movies that will keep you hooked, thanks to their unique storylines and realistic storytelling. In fact, they are bound to make your leap year day extra special. So grab your favourite snacks, and gear up for some binge-watching.
‘12th Fail’
The film is certainly a must-watch on February 29, leap year day, for its inspiring story of determination and triumph. Starring Vikrant Massey, the film is a true story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame poverty to relentlessly pursue his dream of becoming an IPS officer. Stream ‘12th Fail’ on Disney+ Hotstar for a heartfelt tale of inspiration.
‘Cheaters - The Vacation’
Embark on an unforgettable journey this leap year day by streaming ‘Cheaters - The Vacation’ on Watcho Exclusives. Directed by Srikanth Velagaleti, this four-episode series is a blend of fantasy, mystery, and romance. It follows the gripping tale of a housewife's secret journey from Kolkata to Bhopal to meet her online lover, however, she witnesses a web of deceit along the way.
‘Vaat Vaat Ma Adla Badli’
Directed by Kartavya Shah and starring Malhar Thakar and Pooja Joshi, the series on ShemarooMe offers a heartfelt journey through Ahmedabad. The story follows Anand and Khushi, who come from different cultural backgrounds, navigating the complexities of love and family expectations.
‘Kaala Paani’
The series on Netflix, set on the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, is a gripping survival drama that follows the fight against a mysterious disease. It features an ensemble cast led by Mona Singh and Ashutosh Gowariker, and delves into human connections and resilience. While the islanders search for a cure, loss and despair unfold, weaving a captivating narrative. Designed by Production Designer Rakesh Yadav, it is an unmissable watch for the special day.
‘Gulmohar’
Experience the charm of family ties in ‘Gulmohar’ on Disney+ Hotstar. Starring Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee, it showcases the Batra family's story, set against the backdrop of their ancestral home facing demolition. While they all reunite for a farewell party, tensions and conflicts resurface, and the storyline will tug at your heartstrings.
‘Jubilee’
The series on Prime Video, with Prosenjit Chatterjee and Aditi Rao Hydari leading the cast, delves into the world of Indian cinema against the backdrop of Independence and Partition. There is love, betrayal, and ambition, and themes of loyalty and the cost of betrayal explored.
‘Bambai Meri Jaan’
Get ready to witness the allure of 1964 Bombay in ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ on Prime Video. Starring Kay Kay Menon and Avinash Tiwary, the series is about a honest police officer Ismail Kadri, who is battling gangsters ruling the city, and how his integrity is put to the test when Ismail's son, Dara, gets drawn into the dangerous world of crime, leading to a gripping showdown.
‘Khufiya’
Starring Tabu, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi, ‘Khufiya’ is based on the novel "Escape to Nowhere" by Amar Bhushan, and follows the story of R&AW operative KM Mehra as he investigates a mole leaking defence secrets. With several twists and turns, including an assassination attempt, the film is a gripping thriller showcasing rhe world of espionage, making it a must-watch for this special day.