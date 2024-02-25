French-Senegalese Director Makes History At Berlinale; Top Awards For Sebastian Stan, Emily Watson

'Dahomey', a 67-minute documentary, is centred around France's 2021 return of 26 ancient artefacts from the Kingdom of Dahomey to Benin, an attempted correction of 19th-century colonialist injustice, 'Variety' notes.

It also adds that the film's 67-minute running time makes it the shortest film to take the Bear since James Algar's doc short 'In Beaver Valley' way back in 1951, the festival's first year.