Art & Entertainment

Former FT Island Member Song Seung Hyun Announces Sudden Retirement

Former member of the second-generation boy group FT Island Song Seung Hyun, has announced his retirement from the entertainment industry.

IANS
IANS

February 16, 2024

Song Seung Hyun Photo: Instagram
info-icon

Former member of the second-generation boy group FT Island Song Seung Hyun, has announced his retirement from the entertainment industry.

On February 15, the singer took to his Instagram to address fans through a lengthy post. He first apologized to fans for the lack of communication on his part since he left the group and his previous label FNC Entertainment.

On Instagram, he wrote: “Hello, everyone. This is Seung Hyun. I would like to express my sincere apologies to the fans who have patiently awaited my return, as I am not very active on social media, and it has been a while since I left the company. I deeply regret the lack of effective communication and the extended period of silence. I am truly sorry and grateful to those fans who have waited for me.”

He went on to talk about the decision of not being a part of the entertainment industry and the possibility of leaving South Korea.

Advertisement

“After much contemplation, I have decided to leave the entertainment industry and possibly leave Korea to start a new chapter in my life,” he wrote.

Seung Hyun added: “It has been four years since I departed from the team FTISLAND to pursue a career as an actor. The challenges were not only in adapting to new endeavors but also in facing the uncertainties of unpredictable waiting periods and complex interpersonal relationships."

Advertisement

“While there are no easy tasks or simple relationships in any field, I aim to embrace a healthy and disciplined new life that I can tackle day by day,” he concluded.

Advertisement
Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement