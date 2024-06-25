For Actor Namish Taneja, His Four Furry Babies Are His ‘Mishri’ In Life

Namish, who will be seen playing Raghav in the upcoming show 'Mishri', said: "I'm quite excited about the show, where Mishri is someone who spreads happiness and sweetness in everyone’s life. I have my own ‘Mishri’ at home -- my four furry babies whom I refer to as 'mere bacche' (my children). They have brought immense positivity in my life. "Ever since I got them, things have changed for me in a very positive way. Many times, my directors, co-actors, and others wonder if I really have four kids. In fact, their surnames are also Taneja! But yes, I consider them my 'Mishri' for the significant impact they've had on me as their pet dad."