For Actor Namish Taneja, His Four Furry Babies Are His ‘Mishri’ In Life

Actor Namish Taneja has revealed who all he considers the 'Mishri' in his life, and they are his four furry babies.

Namish Taneja
Namish, who will be seen playing Raghav in the upcoming show 'Mishri', said: "I'm quite excited about the show, where Mishri is someone who spreads happiness and sweetness in everyone’s life. I have my own ‘Mishri’ at home -- my four furry babies whom I refer to as 'mere bacche' (my children). They have brought immense positivity in my life. "Ever since I got them, things have changed for me in a very positive way. Many times, my directors, co-actors, and others wonder if I really have four kids. In fact, their surnames are also Taneja! But yes, I consider them my 'Mishri' for the significant impact they've had on me as their pet dad."

Set in Mathura, the show follows the intertwined journeys of Mishri (Shruti Bisht), Vaani (Megha Chakraborty), and Raghav (Namish). Namish is known for his work in shows like 'Ekk Nayi Pehchaan', 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya', 'Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur', 'Main Maike Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo', 'Ikyawann', 'Aye Mere Humsafar', and most the recent show, 'Maitree'. 'Mishri' will air on Colors from July 3.

