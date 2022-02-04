Five Time Bollywood Delivered The Message Of ‘Karma’ Well

Bollywood movies, time and again, have drawn inspiration from various doctrines of life. One such doctrine is ‘The Circle of Life’ or ‘Karma’. As a recent addition to the list, the makers of ‘Loop Lapeta’ released the movie on Friday (February 4). The comedy-thriller is a remake of the original German film 'Run Lola Run' (1998) and shows glimpse of how things that you do in your life come back to you.

As the audiences are intrigued by the movie, here are five other comedy-thrillers before ‘Looop Lapeta’ that delivered a similar message.

'Delhi Belly'

‘Delhi Belly’ is an Indian action-comedy film directed by Abhinay Deo and written by Akshat Verma. Actors Imran Khan, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Vir Das, Poorna Jagannathan, and Shenaz Treasurywala are among the cast members. The film is in Hinglish, with seventy percent of the dialogue in English and thirty percent in Hindi. The plot revolves around three roommates, journalist Tashi, photographer Nitin Berry, and cartoonist Arup, who live in a shady apartment in Delhi and lead an unkempt and debt-ridden existence. On July 1, 2011, the film was released.

‘Shukranu’

‘Shukranu’ is a comedy film starring actors Divyenndu Sharma, Shweta Basu Prasad and Sheetal Thakur in lead roles. The movie tells the story of a man who undergoes forced sterilization during the emergency. He cheats on his wife because he believes he can get away with it, but his infidelity is not only discovered, but it also causes him serious problems. The film is directed by filmmaker Bishnu Dev Halder and released digitally on February 14, 2020.

‘Andhadhun’

Sriram Raghavan co-wrote and directed ‘Andhadhun’, a 2018 Hindi-language black comedy crime thriller film. Actors Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte star in the film, which tells the story of a blind pianist who unwittingly becomes involved in the murder of a retired actor. ‘Andhadhun’ was released theatrically in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures on October 5, 2018 to critical acclaim. The writing and performances of Khurrana and Tabu were praised by critics.

‘Kaalakandi’

Akshat Verma's ‘Kaalakaandi’ is a 2018 Indian black comedy film starring actors Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Oberoi, Deepak Dobriyal, Isha Talwar, and Sobhita Dhulipala. ‘Kaalakaandi’ follows three parallel stories over the course of one night in Mumbai: a man who discovers he has terminal illness decides to let go of his principles and live to the fullest; a woman involved in a hit-and-run seeks redemption; and two goons must decide if they can trust each other. On January 12, 2018, the film was released.



‘Blackmail’

Abhinay Deo co-produced and directed ‘Blackmail’, a 2018 Indian Hindi-language black comedy film. Actors Irrfan Khan, Kirti Kulhari, Arunoday Singh, and Divya Dutta star in the lead roles of the movie. ‘Blackmail’ follows a married man in his late 30s who is stuck in a full-time job and an uninteresting life until he discovers that his wife is having an extramarital affair. The film was released theatrically in India on April 6, 2018.