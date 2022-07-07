Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
First Look Poster Of Trisha Krishnan As Princess Kundavai In Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' Released

Ace director Mani Ratnam's upcoming movie 'Ponniyin Selvan 1', featuring Vikram, Karthi, Jeyem Ravi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, will release in cinemas globally on September 30.

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 4:41 pm

The makers of director Mani Ratnam's much-awaited magnum opus, 'Ponniyin Selvan' on Thursday released the first look of actress Trisha Krishnan as princess Kundavai in the film.

Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, which are jointly producing the film, tweeted the first look poster and said, "In a world of men, a woman of courage. Presenting Princess Kundavai! "

The makers of 'Ponniyin Selvan' have already released the first look poster of Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as queen Nandini in the film. The film, the first part of which will release on September 30 this year, will release in five languages -- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

The film is based on the classic Tamil novel 'Ponniyin Selvan' by eminent writer Kalki.

The film, called by Ratnam as his dream project, will be among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country.

The film has the best in business handling each of its departments. A R Rahman is scoring the music for this epic historical and the cinematography is by Ravi Varman. National Award-winning art director Thotta Tharani is in charge of production design while Mani Ratnam's trusted editor Sreekar Prasad is handling its editing.

[With Inputs From IANS]
 

