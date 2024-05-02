Firing Outside Salman Khan’s House: Anuj Thapan’s Brother Claims His Death In Police Custody Wasn’t Suicide But Murder

Manoj Godara, the Sarpanch of the deceased’s native village, also expressed concern over Anuj’s death and accused the police of killing him. “This case is suspicious from the beginning. They were two brothers, one sister and one mother. They don’t have a father. Anuj used to work as a helper to a truck driver. He was taken by Mumbai Police without informing the Panchayat. Even, the family was only informed 1-2 days later. We all know how much security is there in police custody. On one side is superstar Salman Khan and on the other side are the labourers. Under pressure, they have killed him and framed it as a suicide,” he added as per a report on News18.