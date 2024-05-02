Art & Entertainment

Firing Outside Salman Khan’s House: Anuj Thapan’s Brother Claims His Death In Police Custody Wasn’t Suicide But Murder

One of the two people held by the police for supplying the weapons for the firing outside Salman Khan’s house, Anuj Thapan, committed suicide yesterday. Now, his brother Abhishek Thapan claims that he was murdered.

Advertisement

Salman Khan
Salman Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Hours after Anuj Thapan, one of the suspects in the Salman Khan home fire case, committed suicide on Wednesday, his brother alleged that he was killed while in prison by Mumbai Police. He also ordered that his post-mortem be performed outside Mumbai.

Abhishek Thapan, the dead accused’s brother, stated that Anuj was not the type of person to commit suicide and deserved justice.

“Anuj was taken by Mumbai Police from Sangrur 6-7 days ago. Today, we received a call that Anuj had committed suicide. He was not the kind who could have committed suicide. He was murdered by the police. We want justice. He worked as a truck helper,” said Abhishek Thapan while talking to ANI.

Advertisement

Manoj Godara, the Sarpanch of the deceased’s native village, also expressed concern over Anuj’s death and accused the police of killing him. “This case is suspicious from the beginning. They were two brothers, one sister and one mother. They don’t have a father. Anuj used to work as a helper to a truck driver. He was taken by Mumbai Police without informing the Panchayat. Even, the family was only informed 1-2 days later. We all know how much security is there in police custody. On one side is superstar Salman Khan and on the other side are the labourers. Under pressure, they have killed him and framed it as a suicide,” he added as per a report on News18.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Anuj Thapan was detained in Sangrur, Punjab, on April 26 and is being held in a crime branch lockup at Mumbai police headquarters. Thapan was detained with Sonu Subhash Chander for allegedly supplying firearms to shooters Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, who had previously been apprehended, according to police.

On Wednesday, he was discovered hanging inside the lockup with a bedsheet. He was transported to the hospital and confirmed dead.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates
  2. 'Barsatein' Co-Stars Shivangi Joshi And Kushal Tandon Are Reportedly In A 'Serious' Relationship, To Get Engaged Soon
  3. Google Layoffs: Company Fires 200 'Core' Team Employees
  4. 'The 8 Show' Trailer Review: Ryu Jun-yeol And Seven Others Are In An Endless Loop Of Greed In An Irresistible, Brutal Game
  5. Gangsta Rap: Pappu Yadav In Bihar
  6. Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Raag Darbari In Dharwad
  7. Uma Ramanan Dies At 69: Tamil Playback Singer Passes Away Due To Ill Health
  8. Sports News LIVE: Japan Beat India 3-0 In Uber Cup QF; BVB Win Vs PSG In UCL SF 1st Leg