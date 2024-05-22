Fashion

Richa Chadha Lauds Mallika Sherawat's Cannes Looks, Says The Actress 'Created Her Own Persona'

Richa Chadha recalled the best fashion moments of Indian actresses at the Cannes Film Festival throughout the years.

Richa Chadha, Mallika Sherawat at Cannes Photo: Instagram
Bollywood star Richa Chadha first graced the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2012 for her role in ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur.’ Since then, she has come down to the French Riviera for ‘Masaan’ and ‘Sarbjit.’ Last year, accompanied by her husband Ali Fazal, she attended to explore collaboration opportunities for their production ventures. And this year, their film, ‘Girls Will Be Girls,’ will screen under the Cannes Écrans Juniors section at the esteemed event.

While the Film Festival is a celebration of cinema for all over the world, it’s also become a hotspot for putting on your best attires. Over the years, many stars have been known for their appearances and what they wore at the red carpet.

In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, the ‘Fukrey’ actress has spoken up about the fashion evolution game and revealed her two favourite looks from Cannes over the years that stood out: Nandita Das and Mallika Sherawat.

“I think Nandita Das, who got invited to be on the jury for Cannes several years ago, held her own in a simple saree,” she said, further adding, “There was a lot of critique and ridicule for Mallika Sherawat at that time but if you look back those pictures from 15 years ago, she looked great! She knew what she was projecting. She knew how to make use of her full body and fitness. She created her own persona.”

Nandita Das in 2005, Mallika Sherawat in 2015 at Cannes
Nandita Das in 2005, Mallika Sherawat in 2015 at Cannes Photo: X
The actress openly acknowledged the widespread classism present in the fashion industry when discussing the issue of judgment within the field. “The fashion industry is also very, very classist. They will brand you as an independent actress. I don’t really bother with people [who judge] because you aren’t in vogue with them till you are,” she stated.

The soon-to-be mother also admitted that she’s still figuring out how the fashion game really works. But what she’s learnt is that it’s important to follow the industry norms and get help from stylists for public appearances.

Meanwhile, professionally, she was last seen in ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,’ for which she has garnered immense praise.

