Richa Chadha Lauds Mallika Sherawat's Cannes Looks, Says The Actress 'Created Her Own Persona'

“I think Nandita Das, who got invited to be on the jury for Cannes several years ago, held her own in a simple saree,” she said, further adding, “There was a lot of critique and ridicule for Mallika Sherawat at that time but if you look back those pictures from 15 years ago, she looked great! She knew what she was projecting. She knew how to make use of her full body and fitness. She created her own persona.”