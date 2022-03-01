Tuesday, Mar 01, 2022
Farhan Akhtar’s Ex-Wife Adhuna Bhabani Hits Out At Trolls After His Wedding To Shibani Dandekar

Hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani has issued a strong warning for trolls after getting trolled online, which happened soon after her former husband Farhan Akhtar tied a knot with actress-singer Shibani Dandekar.

Farhan Akhtar, Adhuna Bhabani Instagram

Updated: 01 Mar 2022 6:26 pm

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar tied the knot with actress-singer Shibani Dandekar on February 19, 2022. After their wedding, Farhan Akhtar’s ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani shared a post on social media in which she warned trolls to not cross the line.

Taking to Instagram Bhabani posted a reel and wrote, “Heads up trollers. I’m just straight up blocking anyone who doesn’t have something positive to contribute here! (sic).” She also captioned the post with a couple of hashtags like, ” #liveandletlive #goodvibesonly (sic).”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adhuna (@iadhuna)

Responding to Bhabani’s post, actress Manisha Koirala commented with three heart emojis, fashion designer and celebrity stylist Nandita Mahtani, too, showed her support to Adhuna Bhabani. Actress Preity Zinta commented, “Except for Covid positive I hope. Love u babe (sic).”

For the unversed, Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani got married in 2000 after dating for three years. The two are said to have met on the sets of ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, where Adhuna Bhabani was the hairstylist on the film. Adhuna Bhabani and Farhan Akhtar are parents to two daughters Shakya, 21, and Akira, 15. The two announced their separation in 2017.

